2022-23 MLS player moves calendar

Nov 5 MLS Cup Site TBD. 4 pm ET.

Nov 7 Trade Window Opens at Noon ET following 2 months of roster freeze. Teams can make “roster adjustments.”

Nov 9 Blackout Period Noon ET. The window closes and rosters are frozen till after the expansion draft.

Nov 10 Expansion Draft protected lists announced A fun day for soccer nerds.

Nov 11 Expansion Draft St Louis City selects up to five players.

Nov 14 Offer & Options Deadline By Noon ET – all clubs must submit all Bone Fide offers and all contract options must be exercised.

Nov 16 Free Agency Opens Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years.

Nov 17 Re-Entry Process, Stage 1 1 pm ET. Reverse order of selection. Not a lot of players move this way as their options are usually declined for a reason.

Nov 17 End-of-Year Waivers: 5 pm ET. Selection of players who are waived that don’t meet the free agent or re-entry process qualifications.

Nov 22 Re-Entry Process, Stage 2 Players from stage one, minus any who re-signed in between.

Dec 8-12 MLS College Showcase The third edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place in Cary, N.C. It’s a little different than the old MLS Combine.