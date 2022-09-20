Categories Major League Soccer

2022-23 MLS player moves calendar

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on 2022-23 MLS player moves calendar

MLS has announced the off-season calendar for player moves for this winter. The launch of the new expansion team, St Louis City SC, is on the schedule.

DateEventNotes
Nov 5MLS CupSite TBD. 4 pm ET.
Nov 7Trade WindowOpens at Noon ET following 2 months of roster freeze. Teams can make “roster adjustments.”
Nov 9Blackout PeriodNoon ET. The window closes and rosters are frozen till after the expansion draft.
Nov 10Expansion Draft protected lists announcedA fun day for soccer nerds.
Nov 11Expansion DraftSt Louis City selects up to five players.
Nov 14Offer & Options DeadlineBy Noon ET – all clubs must submit all Bone Fide offers and all contract options must be exercised.
Nov 16Free Agency OpensFree Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years.
Nov 17Re-Entry Process, Stage 11 pm ET. Reverse order of selection. Not a lot of players move this way as their options are usually declined for a reason.
Nov 17End-of-Year Waivers:5 pm ET. Selection of players who are waived that don’t meet the free agent or re-entry process qualifications.
Nov 22Re-Entry Process, Stage 2Players from stage one, minus any who re-signed in between.
Dec 8-12MLS College ShowcaseThe third edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place in Cary, N.C. It’s a little different than the old MLS Combine.
Dec 212023 MLS SuperDraftThree rounds of player selection

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.