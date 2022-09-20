2022-23 MLS player moves calendar

MLS has announced the off-season calendar for player moves for this winter. The launch of the new expansion team, St Louis City SC, is on the schedule.
|Date
|Event
|Notes
|Nov 5
|MLS Cup
|Site TBD. 4 pm ET.
|Nov 7
|Trade Window
|Opens at Noon ET following 2 months of roster freeze. Teams can make “roster adjustments.”
|Nov 9
|Blackout Period
|Noon ET. The window closes and rosters are frozen till after the expansion draft.
|Nov 10
|Expansion Draft protected lists announced
|A fun day for soccer nerds.
|Nov 11
|Expansion Draft
|St Louis City selects up to five players.
|Nov 14
|Offer & Options Deadline
|By Noon ET – all clubs must submit all Bone Fide offers and all contract options must be exercised.
|Nov 16
|Free Agency Opens
|Free Agency eligible players are out-of-contract and option-declined players who are at least 24 years old and who have completed a minimum of five service years.
|Nov 17
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 1
|1 pm ET. Reverse order of selection. Not a lot of players move this way as their options are usually declined for a reason.
|Nov 17
|End-of-Year Waivers:
|5 pm ET. Selection of players who are waived that don’t meet the free agent or re-entry process qualifications.
|Nov 22
|Re-Entry Process, Stage 2
|Players from stage one, minus any who re-signed in between.
|Dec 8-12
|MLS College Showcase
|The third edition of the MLS College Showcase will take place in Cary, N.C. It’s a little different than the old MLS Combine.
|Dec 21
|2023 MLS SuperDraft
|Three rounds of player selection