Anthony Ramirez with Mexico U18s in Czech Republic

FC Dallas Academy winger/mid Anthony Ramirez continues with the calls up to both Mexico and US youth international teams with a re-call to the Mexico U18s. The U18 Mexico side is the Czech Republic for a series of games.

Game one was against Finland in Zlin, Czech Republic, finishing 1-1.

Ramirez is #7 in the picture.

Mexico U18s vs Finland, Sept 21, 2022, in Zlin, Czech Republic. (Courtesy Mexico Fed)

Sub-18 vs Finland: 1.- J. Orantes; 2.- L. Carrillo; 4.- C. Busts; 5.- E. López ©; 6.- B. Tellez; 7.- A. Ramírez; 9.- M. Medrano; 10.- O. Vazquez; 11.- J. Gonzalez; 16.- S. Valenzuela and 18.- J. Villal.

Mexico U18s have two more game remaining on this trip both in Zlin, Czech Republic.

Opponent Date Time Local Stadium vs Slovakia Sept 23 4 pm Hulin vs Germany Sept 25 11 am Hulin

Mexico U18 Roster

Name Club Pos. Javier Antonio Orantes Bernal Necaxa GK Pablo Emiliano Lara Nevárez Pumas GK Gael Matías Delgado López América D Francisco Javier Méndez Lara Chivas D Luis Alberto Carrillo Flores Mazatlán D César Rodrigo Bustos Hernández Monterrey D Juan Diego Alonso Estrada Sánchez Necaxa D Jonathan Geovanni Pérez Sánchez Santos D Sebastián Valenzuela Pando Santos D Everardo López Del Villar Toluca D Franco Rossano Erchuk América M Ariel Castro Sevilla Chivas M Jonathan Yael Padilla Sandoval Chivas M Cristopher Santiago Benítez Islas Cruz Azul M Xavier Biscayzacú Defensor Sporting M Brandon Téllez LA Galaxy M Antonio Herrera Seattle Sounders M Octavio Martín Vázquez González Xolos M Jonantan Villal Ozuna Atlanta F Erick Mauricio Medrano Sánchez Atlas F Juan Carlos González Contreras Atlas F Iñigo Cuesta González Chivas F Anthony Ramírez FC Dallas F Alejandro Alcalá Solorio LA Galaxy F Héctor Miguel Guerrero Abaroa Necaxa F