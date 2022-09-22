Categories FCD Academy, International Soccer, Youth and Academy

Anthony Ramirez with Mexico U18s in Czech Republic

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Anthony Ramirez with Mexico U18s in Czech Republic

FC Dallas Academy winger/mid Anthony Ramirez continues with the calls up to both Mexico and US youth international teams with a re-call to the Mexico U18s. The U18 Mexico side is the Czech Republic for a series of games.

Game one was against Finland in Zlin, Czech Republic, finishing 1-1.

Ramirez is #7 in the picture.

Mexico U18s vs Finland, Sept 21, 2022, in Zlin, Czech Republic. (Courtesy Mexico Fed)
Mexico U18s vs Finland, Sept 21, 2022, in Zlin, Czech Republic. (Courtesy Mexico Fed)

Sub-18 vs Finland: 1.- J. Orantes; 2.- L. Carrillo; 4.- C. Busts; 5.- E. López ©; 6.- B. Tellez; 7.- A. Ramírez; 9.- M. Medrano; 10.- O. Vazquez; 11.- J. Gonzalez; 16.- S. Valenzuela and 18.- J. Villal. 

Mexico U18s have two more game remaining on this trip both in Zlin, Czech Republic.

OpponentDateTime LocalStadium
vs SlovakiaSept 234 pmHulin
vs GermanySept 2511 amHulin

Mexico U18 Roster

NameClubPos.
Javier Antonio Orantes BernalNecaxaGK
Pablo Emiliano Lara NevárezPumasGK
Gael Matías Delgado LópezAméricaD
Francisco Javier Méndez LaraChivasD
Luis Alberto Carrillo FloresMazatlánD
César Rodrigo Bustos HernándezMonterreyD
Juan Diego Alonso Estrada SánchezNecaxaD
Jonathan Geovanni Pérez SánchezSantosD
Sebastián Valenzuela PandoSantosD
Everardo López Del VillarTolucaD
Franco Rossano ErchukAméricaM
Ariel Castro SevillaChivasM
Jonathan Yael Padilla SandovalChivasM
Cristopher Santiago Benítez IslasCruz AzulM
Xavier BiscayzacúDefensor SportingM
Brandon TéllezLA GalaxyM
Antonio HerreraSeattle SoundersM
Octavio Martín Vázquez GonzálezXolosM
Jonantan Villal OzunaAtlantaF
Erick Mauricio Medrano SánchezAtlasF
Juan Carlos González ContrerasAtlasF
Iñigo Cuesta GonzálezChivasF
Anthony RamírezFC DallasF
Alejandro Alcalá SolorioLA GalaxyF
Héctor Miguel Guerrero AbaroaNecaxaF

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.