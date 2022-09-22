Anthony Ramirez with Mexico U18s in Czech Republic

FC Dallas Academy winger/mid Anthony Ramirez continues with the calls up to both Mexico and US youth international teams with a re-call to the Mexico U18s. The U18 Mexico side is the Czech Republic for a series of games.
Game one was against Finland in Zlin, Czech Republic, finishing 1-1.
Ramirez is #7 in the picture.
Sub-18 vs Finland: 1.- J. Orantes; 2.- L. Carrillo; 4.- C. Busts; 5.- E. López ©; 6.- B. Tellez; 7.- A. Ramírez; 9.- M. Medrano; 10.- O. Vazquez; 11.- J. Gonzalez; 16.- S. Valenzuela and 18.- J. Villal.
Mexico U18s have two more game remaining on this trip both in Zlin, Czech Republic.
|Opponent
|Date
|Time Local
|Stadium
|vs Slovakia
|Sept 23
|4 pm
|Hulin
|vs Germany
|Sept 25
|11 am
|Hulin
Mexico U18 Roster
|Name
|Club
|Pos.
|Javier Antonio Orantes Bernal
|Necaxa
|GK
|Pablo Emiliano Lara Nevárez
|Pumas
|GK
|Gael Matías Delgado López
|América
|D
|Francisco Javier Méndez Lara
|Chivas
|D
|Luis Alberto Carrillo Flores
|Mazatlán
|D
|César Rodrigo Bustos Hernández
|Monterrey
|D
|Juan Diego Alonso Estrada Sánchez
|Necaxa
|D
|Jonathan Geovanni Pérez Sánchez
|Santos
|D
|Sebastián Valenzuela Pando
|Santos
|D
|Everardo López Del Villar
|Toluca
|D
|Franco Rossano Erchuk
|América
|M
|Ariel Castro Sevilla
|Chivas
|M
|Jonathan Yael Padilla Sandoval
|Chivas
|M
|Cristopher Santiago Benítez Islas
|Cruz Azul
|M
|Xavier Biscayzacú
|Defensor Sporting
|M
|Brandon Téllez
|LA Galaxy
|M
|Antonio Herrera
|Seattle Sounders
|M
|Octavio Martín Vázquez González
|Xolos
|M
|Jonantan Villal Ozuna
|Atlanta
|F
|Erick Mauricio Medrano Sánchez
|Atlas
|F
|Juan Carlos González Contreras
|Atlas
|F
|Iñigo Cuesta González
|Chivas
|F
|Anthony Ramírez
|FC Dallas
|F
|Alejandro Alcalá Solorio
|LA Galaxy
|F
|Héctor Miguel Guerrero Abaroa
|Necaxa
|F