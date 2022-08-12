Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer, MLS Next Pro, North Texas SC

Reports: FC Dallas buys José Mulato from Deportivo Cali

by Buzz Carrick

Currently, North Texas SC has on loan a young striker named José Mulato from Deportivo Cali. The 19-year-old striker took part in the Bayern Munich World Squad competition in 2021. That stint with Bayern led him, through hard-to-define influence, to join NTXSC.

Now, multiple reports have surfaced that FC Dallas has purchased Mulato. The young player is expected to finish 2022 before joining FCD this winter on a “long-term contract.” Bayern, reportedly, has a buy priority via agreement.

2 Comments

    1. He’ll get a really got shot at making the first team. I don’t know if that makes him Jara’s replacement. FCD would probably look for a veteran depth piece too.

      Reply

