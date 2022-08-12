Reports: FC Dallas buys José Mulato from Deportivo Cali

Currently, North Texas SC has on loan a young striker named José Mulato from Deportivo Cali. The 19-year-old striker took part in the Bayern Munich World Squad competition in 2021. That stint with Bayern led him, through hard-to-define influence, to join NTXSC.

Now, multiple reports have surfaced that FC Dallas has purchased Mulato. The young player is expected to finish 2022 before joining FCD this winter on a “long-term contract.” Bayern, reportedly, has a buy priority via agreement.

🚨 #DeportivoCali recibirá la opción de compra por José Daniel Mulato (19). El delantero jugará hasta diciembre en el #NorthTexas y desde enero de 2023 lo hará con el #FCDallas firmando un contrato de larga duración 🇨🇴



