FC Dallas 2022 Roster build checkup

As an exercise in roster building back this winter, I made a list of the 30-man FC Dallas roster and what I considered to be the positional needs of a club. Then in mid-February, I made this post showing the remaining holes in the build.
Now, at the close of the secondary window and with the addition of Sebastian Lletget, I thought it worth a final look for 2022. Low and behold, the holes are almost all fixed.
Let’s revisit the list to see how Coach Nico Estevez and TD Andre Zanotta did in filling the holes. This is not a judgment of the value of these players. That will come as we move into the offseason.
Roster Building
Signing means they needed someone in that spot. Their acquisition could be via any method, not just signing like a free agent.
30 roster slots available.
|Position
|Winter List
|Additions
|9
|Jesus Ferreira
|9
|Franco Jara
|9
|Young Player
|unfilled
|Wing
|Jader Obrian
|Wing
|Szabolcs Schön
|Wing
|Kalil ElMedkhar
|Wing
|Signing
|Paul Arriola (trade)
|8
|Paxton Pomykal
|8
|Brandon Servania
|8
|DP Signing
|Sebastian Lletget (trade)
|8
|Signing
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng (drafted)
|6
|Facundo Quignón
|6
|Edwin Cerrillo
|LB
|Ryan Hollingshead
|Marco Farfan (trade)
|LB
|Signing
|Isiah Parker (drafted)
|CB
|Matt Hedges
|CB
|Jose Martinez
|CB
|Nkosi Taffari
|CB
|Vet Signing
|Joshué Quiñónez (loan)
|CB
|Young Signing
|Lucas Bartlett (drafted)
|RB
|Ema Twumasi
|RB
|Signing
|Nanu (loan)
|GK
|Jimmy Maurer
|GK
|Loan?
|Maarten Peas (Loan then buy)
|GK
|Signing
|Antonio Carrera (Homegrown)
|Extra
|Beni Redzic
|Extra
|Eddie Munjoma
|Extra
|Nicky Hernandez
|loaned out
|Extra
|Another wing
|Alan Velasco (buy)
|Extra
|Whatever
|Thomas Roberts (recall)
So, yeah. Almost there. Just one hole really. A young striker prospect.
The loan of Hernandez leaves an open spot but FCD likes to keep a hole to bring back loanees or make other smaller moves.
Not bad, even if it did take a while.
This is like the movie Delirious starring John Candy. Maybe you can write this team to an MLS Cup!