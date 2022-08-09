Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

FC Dallas 2022 Roster build checkup

by Buzz Carrick

As an exercise in roster building back this winter, I made a list of the 30-man FC Dallas roster and what I considered to be the positional needs of a club. Then in mid-February, I made this post showing the remaining holes in the build.

Now, at the close of the secondary window and with the addition of Sebastian Lletget, I thought it worth a final look for 2022. Low and behold, the holes are almost all fixed.

Let’s revisit the list to see how Coach Nico Estevez and TD Andre Zanotta did in filling the holes. This is not a judgment of the value of these players. That will come as we move into the offseason.

Roster Building

Signing means they needed someone in that spot. Their acquisition could be via any method, not just signing like a free agent.

30 roster slots available.

PositionWinter ListAdditions
9Jesus Ferreira
9Franco Jara
9Young Playerunfilled
WingJader Obrian
WingSzabolcs Schön
WingKalil ElMedkhar
WingSigningPaul Arriola (trade)
8Paxton Pomykal
8Brandon Servania
8DP SigningSebastian Lletget (trade)
8SigningTsiki Ntsabeleng (drafted)
6Facundo Quignón
6Edwin Cerrillo
LBRyan HollingsheadMarco Farfan (trade)
LBSigningIsiah Parker (drafted)
CBMatt Hedges
CBJose Martinez
CBNkosi Taffari
CBVet SigningJoshué Quiñónez (loan)
CBYoung SigningLucas Bartlett (drafted)
RBEma Twumasi
RBSigningNanu (loan)
GKJimmy Maurer
GKLoan?Maarten Peas (Loan then buy)
GKSigningAntonio Carrera (Homegrown)
ExtraBeni Redzic
ExtraEddie Munjoma
ExtraNicky Hernandezloaned out
ExtraAnother wingAlan Velasco (buy)
ExtraWhateverThomas Roberts (recall)

So, yeah. Almost there. Just one hole really. A young striker prospect.

The loan of Hernandez leaves an open spot but FCD likes to keep a hole to bring back loanees or make other smaller moves.

Not bad, even if it did take a while.

