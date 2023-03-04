North Texas SC signs Diego Garcia from El Paso Locomotive Academy

North Texas SC has signed Diego García Murillo from El Paso Locomotive’s Academy to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract. Garcia’s contract runs through the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season with a club option for the 2025 season.

“We are excited with the addition of Diego,” said North Texas SC Head Coach Javier Cano. “He can give us a different flow on the field. He is a great addition to the group with his abilities.”

The 16-year-old García joined El Paso Locomotive’s Academy in 2019. García made his professional debut for the USL Championship side on October 17, 2021, against LA Galaxy II when he subbed into the game in the 80th minute.

“Diego (García) is a talented player and he’s got experience,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “We have a saying ‘if you are good enough, you are old enough’. He is a young player who can develop to the next level here at the club.”

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Diego García Murillo

Preferred Name: Diego García

Pronunciation: dee-EH-go gar-SEE-ah

Connect with Diego: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: October 17, 2006 (16)

Birthplace: Denver, Colorado

Nationality: American

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 140 lbs.

Last Club: El Paso Locomotive Academy

Diego Garcia (2nd from left) signs with North Texas SC while flanked by FCD TD Andre Zanotta (left), North Texas Coach Javier Cano (2nd right), and North Texas SC GM Matt Deny (right). (Courtesy North Texas SC)