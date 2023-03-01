5 DFW locals called into US U16 Women’s Team

The US U16 Women’s Youth National Team has been called for a camp from March 1st to the 7th at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif. Head coach Patchy Toledo has named 22 players to his squad.

The DFW locals selected for the camp are goalkeeper Olivia Geller from Southlake of Sting Dallas Black, defender Trinity Armstrong from Frisco of the IMG Academy, defender Jordyn Hardeman from Midlothian of Solar SC, midfielder Kennedy Fuller from Southlake of Solar SC, and midfielder Ainsley McCammon from Bedford of Solar SC.

Fourteen of the players on this roster helped the USA win the 2022 Concacaf Girls’ U-15 Championship in August of 2022.

US U-16 WYNT ROSTER (CLUB; HOMETOWN)

Goalkeepers (3):

Olivia Geller (Sting Dallas Black; Southlake, Texas), Molly Vapensky (Chicago FC United; Evanston, Ill.), Kennedy Zorn (SC del Sol; Peoria, Ariz.)

Defenders (8):

Trinity Armstrong (IMG Academy; Frisco, Texas), Mya Brandon (Michigan Hawks; Canton, Mich.), Maddie Costello (SUSA FC; Stony Brook, N.Y.), Alexis Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas), Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Kai Price (Concorde Fire; Atlanta, Ga.), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (6):

Kimmi Ascanio (Florida United; Doral, Fla.), Sofia Atehortua (New York SC; Trumbull, Conn.), Kennedy Fuller (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas), Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas), Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Fairview, Pa.)

Forwards (6):

Ava Harrison (San Diego Surf SC; San Diego, Calif.), Carrie Helfrich (Virginia Union FC; McLean, Va.), Ayva Jordan (Slammers FC HB Koge; Las Vegas, Nev.), Alexandra Pfeiffer (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; St. Louis, Mo.), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Mya Townes (The St. James FC Virginia; Aldie, Va.)