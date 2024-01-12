Former FCD Academy keeper Michael Collodi signs with North Texas SC

North Texas SC has announced the signing of Academy goalkeeper Michael Collodi to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with an option for 2025.

The 22-year-old Collodi returns to the organization, joining North Texas SC after playing for Columbia University from 2019-23. During his five seasons with the Lions, Collodi made 58 appearances and logged 5,212 minutes in goal with nine shutouts and an outstanding save percentage of 74%. His 237 ranks second all-time in program history.

“From a standout performer in our Academy to a tremendous Ivy League career at Columbia University, it’s fantastic to see Michael come home,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “Our club is built on moments like this. He’s a super competitor and has a big personality to go along with his stellar goalkeeping abilities. We are all thrilled for him.”

During his time with Dallas, Collodi received multiple U.S. Youth National Team training camp call-ups at the U-14 and U-16 levels.

Collodi also played for Premier Legends in the Roja League.

3rd Degree’s Take

Great signing, we talked about him on the podcast as being a good target for North Texas SC. Collosi is a great shot-stopper and a good leader. While he’s not an “elite” prospect like Julian Eyestone or Antonio Carrera, he’s a keeper with all the qualities to be a long-term pro here in the US even with his height being a small bit below the ideal. He’s always made up for that with his athletic ability during his time in Dallas.

With the club seemingly missing on the Homegrown signing of Julian Eyetone, this is a good value signing of a player the club knows and likes.

Transaction Details

Full Name: Michael Collodi

Pronunciation: cuh-low-DEE

Position: Goalkeeper

Date of Birth: May 25, 2001 (22)

Birthplace: Plano, Texas

Hometown: Frisco, Texas

Nationality: American

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 205 lbs.

Last Club: Columbia University

Transaction: North Texas SC signs goalkeeper Michael Collodi to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2024 season with club option for 2025.

Premier Legends goalkeeper Michael Collodi intercepts a corner kick in the Roja League match against FC Harrington. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)