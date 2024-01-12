FC Dallas re-signs goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer for 2024

FC Dallas has re-signed their veteran goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer to a new contract for the 2024 season. In addition to serving his on-field role as a goalkeeper, Maurer will assist the FC Dallas front office as a Player Development Executive.

“Jimmy has been the consummate professional during his time with FC Dallas,” said FC Dallas Technical Director André Zanotta. “As he takes on the additional responsibilities of assisting us in the front office, this is a great opportunity for him to grow professionally and learn the soccer business from a different perspective.”



Maurer has made 71 appearances for Dallas across seven years. In 2023, Maurer featured for FC Dallas in the Leagues Cup, the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, and five MLS regular season matches.



“I am excited to return for another season to play for the FC Dallas family. I am as hungry as ever to do whatever I can to help us succeed on the pitch,” said Maurer. “On that note, I am equally as excited for this additional, new role where I will be able to learn and help the club in a variety of ways off the field. I am looking forward to a great year of hard work and growth.”



The Player Professional Development role allows MLS clubs to designate one player per year in this new position. The player must have responsibilities enabling him to develop skills in different parts of the club’s business, including but not limited to coaching, scouting, front office duties, and diversity liaison.

3rd Degree’s Take

Terrific, Maurer is a fantastic locker room presence and is great insurance as the 2nd or 3rd keeper. He’s a fantastic pro and is great with the younger players, always showing them how it’s done with word and action.

Maurer has been working on his coaching licenses. So if this new “front office” role lets him continue to work on that – hopefully to join the club’s staff as a coach eventually – while letting the team keep his cap number low and compensate him in an additional way at the same time (within the bounds of the rules) all the better.

Transaction Details

Name: James ‘Jimmy’ Maurer (MOWR-er)

Position: Goalkeeper

Height: 6-2

Weight: 192

Date of Birth: October 14, 1988 (35)

Birthplace: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Hometown: Lawrenceville, Georgia

Nationality: American

Language spoken: English and Spanish

Transaction: FC Dallas re-signs Goalkeeper Jimmy Maurer