FC Dallas camp opening roster check-in

It’s time once again to continue the analysis of the FC Dallas offseason roster build using my positional system. This isn’t a depth chart. This winter we started back at the end of 2023 then Checked in again at the beginning of January.

So let’s do a status check on the day players reported for their physicals. And we’ll do a final check at the start of the season.

The big issue right now is that the club is about four players over the 30-player roster limit and two players over the 8-international limit… with one big roster hole, in our opinion, left to be filled.

Down below we’ll have some thoughts and comments on how the club might solve these issues.

The “Start of ’24 Build” column is the roster situation I set up back at the start of the offseason. The Blue text was the roster needs as I saw it (predicted). I’ve tweaked this column a tiny bit to better reflect the roster as it was at the start of the offseason.

The “Opening Camp” column is the changes that we see, as of today. The Red text marks the remaining questions.

Roster Position Start of ’24 Build Opening Camp Notes 1 9 Jesus Ferreira YDP 2 9 Jesus Jiminez Int 1, TAM 3 9 Jose Mulato Int 2 4 Wing Paul Arriola DP (or TAM) 5 Wing Eugene Ansah Int 3 6 Wing Bernard Kamungo 7 Wing Dante Sealy 8 Free-8 / 10 Sebastian Lletget TAM 9 Free-8 / 10 Depth free-8? Tomas Pondeca 10 Linking-8 Paxton Pomykal TAM 11 Linking-8 Tsiki Ntsabeleng Int 5 12 6 Asier Illarramendi Int 6, TAM 13 6 Liam Fraser 14 LB Marco Farfan 15 LB Sam Junqua 16 CB Nkosi Tafari 17 CB TAM signing? ??????? TAM? 18 CB Sebastien Ibeagha 19 CB Starter Light? Omar Gonzalez 20 CB Pick or HG? Amet Korca? 21 RB Ema Twumasi 22 RB Herbert Endeley 23 GK Maarten Paes Int 7 24 GK Antonio Carrera HG 25 GK HG or Vet? Jimmy Maurer 26 Misc Nolan Norris HG 27 Misc Isaiah Parker GA 28 Misc Tarik Scott HG 29 Misc Used to leave open Enes Sali U22, Int 8 30 Misc Used to leave open Logan Farrington Signed 31 Injured Geovane Jesus U22, Int 9 32 Injured Alan Velasco Int 4, YDP 33 Over Limit Malik-Henry Scott HG 34 Over Limit Alejandro Urzua HG 35 Over Limit Turner Humphrey Unsigned 36 Over Limit Mads Westergren Int 10, unsigned

HG = Homegrown

GA = Generation Adidas

DP = Designated Player

YDP = Yount Designated Player

Int = International

TAM = A player over the DP line that will be bought down with Allocation Money.

Notes, Thoughts, and Comments

– I think the International Slot problem will be solved by other moves. FCD can probably trade for one of these as they have most seasons if necessary. There are also a few green cards in the works. Timeline unknown.

– Logan Farrington was signed before the draft by MLS and thus will almost certainly end up making the roster.

– With the additions of Farrington and newly signed homegrown Malik Henry-Scott, FCD has five strikers (9s). The best solution to this log jam is to contract buyout Jesus Jiminez. JJ is about to put a big hit on the salary cap (since Toronto FCD isn’t going to pay his cap hit this season) and he’s blocking the way of the team’s big draft pick Farrington.

– In addition (as I’ve said before a few times) I would like to see FCD sell Jose Mulato. I don’t think he’s going to be impactful on the MLS level and that’s a rough spot for an international. There should be some club out there interested.

– Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus will both, I think, start the season on the short-term injured reserve. This status requires a minimum of six games missed, which both should easily reach, and it opens up the roster for a body replacement early. A roster move can be made later to add each player when necessary.

– I’ve slid Thomas Pondeca into Velasco’s midfield spot, for now, to make this a bit more clear as camp opens (I should have done this back in the first version). The two injuries to Velasco and Geovane are causing some roster chaos.

– Loans of players to either North Texas SC (Jose Mulato last year) or another club (Isaiah Parker last year) can also open up roster slots and ease the load.

– Based on social media, it seems Amet Korca was heading back to Dallas earlier this week but there has been no announcement of a new contract. It’s possible – if he is indeed reporting to camp – Korca will be in direct competition with FCD’s 2nd and 3rd-round picks, Turner Humphrey and Mads Westergren, for the 5th CB spot. North Texas SC contracts are likely in play for both the picks if they don’t make the senior team.

– The two spots FCD has left open for years now, 29th and 20th, I anticipate will be filled this year as both Coach Nico Estevez and TD Andre Zanotta have talked about greater roster depth to handle the schedule load and injuries that cost them last year.