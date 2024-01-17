Six local players named to US U17 Women’s team for Concacaf Championship

Six local players – three each from FC Dallas and Solar SC – have been included in the US Under-17 Women’s National Team by head coach Katie Schoepfer for the 2024 Concacaf Women’s U-17 Championship.

Three players were chosen from FCD and Solar. From FC Dallas are defenders Trinity Armstrong and Kiara Gilmore, plus forward Rylee McLanahan. From Solar SC are defender Jordyn Hardeman, along with midfielders Kennedy Fuller and Ainsley McCammon.

The tournament will be played from Feb. 1st through the 11th in Toluca, Mexico. All matches will take place at the Federación Mexicana de Fútbol Asociación (FMF) headquarters in Toluca, outside of Mexico City.

The 2024 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup is taking place in the Dominican Republic, giving the hosts an automatic berth, so only two teams will qualify for this tournament instead of the usual three.

Before heading to Mexico, the U17s will train in Guatemala for eight days.

US U17 Concacaf Championship Schedule

The US is in Group B with Panama, Puerto Rico, and Canada. All the U.S. group games will kick off at 5 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. local time.

Date Opponent Fri, Feb 2 Panama Sun, Feb 4 Puerto Rico Tues, Feb 6 Canada

The semifinals will be played on Friday, February 9th, with the Championship Game and Third-Place Match on Sunday, February 11th.

Group A features Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Haiti.

U-17 Roster for Concacaf Championship

CLUB; HOMETOWN

Goalkeepers (3): Franky Dunlap (NC Courage Academy; Raleigh, N.C.), Molly Vapensky (Chicago FC United; Evanston, Ill.), Kennedy Zorn (SC del Sol; Peoria, Ariz.)

Defenders (7): Trinity Armstrong (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas) , Lexi Coughlin (Legends FC; Corona, Calif.), Kiara Gilmore (FC Dallas; Allen, Texas) , Jordyn Hardeman (Solar SC; Midlothian, Texas) , Daya King (Legends FC; Moreno Valley, Calif.), Katie Scott (Internationals SC; Fairview, Penn.), Jocelyn Travers (FC Bay Area Surf; Santa Cruz, Calif.)

Midfielders (6): Kimmi Ascanio (Florida United SC; Doral, Fla.), Melanie Barcenas (San Diego Wave; San Diego, Calif.), Riley Cross (PDA; Chatham, N.J.), Kennedy Fuller (Solar SC; Southlake, Texas) , Ainsley McCammon (Solar SC; Bedford, Texas) , Y-Lan Nguyen (Virginia Development Academy; Fairfax, Va.)

Forwards (5): Carrie Helfrich (Virginia Union FC; McLean, Va.), Rylee McLanahan (FC Dallas; Edmond, Okla.) , Alex Pfeiffer (Kansas City Current; St. Louis, Mo.), Leena Powell (Tudela FC; Culver City, Calif.), Mya Townes (TSJ FC Virginia; Aldie, Va.)

Huge congratulations to Trinity Armstrong, Kiara Gilmore and Rylee McLanahan who have been selected to the USA Women’s U-17 CONCACAF Championship roster.



Good luck ladies, we are so proud of you 💙♥️💙#DTID | @ecnlgirls | @fcdallas | #HeartAndHustle pic.twitter.com/8bctVK1s13 — FC Dallas Women (@FCDwomen) January 17, 2024