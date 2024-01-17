Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer

Official FC Dallas spring camp roster

In a story on FCDallas.com, the club released its camp roster. Here it is in all its numerical glory.

Preseason numbers are not final, they can change when the roster is cut down.

No.Pos.NameNotes
1GKJimmy Maurer
2RBGeovane JesusInjured
3CBOmar Gonzalez
4LBMarco Farfan
7WPaul Arriola
9FJesus JiminezNot in camp
10FJesus Ferreira
11WDante Sealy
128Sebastian Lletget
13GKAntonio CarreraHG
146/8Asier Illarramendi
15LBIsaiah ParkerGA
168Tsiki Ntsabeleng
17CBNkosi Tafari
186Liam Fraser
198Paxton Pomykal
208Alan VelascoInjured
21FJose MulatoNot in camp
22RBEma Twumasi
23FLogan FarringtonSigned Pick
24CBAmet KorcaNot under contract
25CBSebastien Ibeagha
28RBHerbert Endeley
29LBSam Junqua
30GKMaarten Paes
31FEugene Ansah
326/8/CBNolan NorrisHG
358Tomas Pondeca
36FMalik-Henry ScottHG
388Diego GarciaNTX
40MPedrinhoNTX
41FTarik ScottHG
42CBTurner HumphreyUnsigned Pick
44GKMichael CollodiNTX
77WBernard Kamungo
8Alejandro UrzuaHG
6Carl SainteNTX
WEnes SaliNot in camp
9Lautaro TaboadaNTX
CBMads WestergrenUnsigned Pick

I’ve confirmed from my contacts that Jesus Jimenez and Jose Mulato are not in camp. FCD in their story said Enes Sali is not here yet either.

  1. This could be a sign that fcd is ready to get rid of jimenez. Also we need to sell mulato. No future at dallas.

