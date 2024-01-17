Official FC Dallas spring camp roster

In a story on FCDallas.com, the club released its camp roster. Here it is in all its numerical glory.
Preseason numbers are not final, they can change when the roster is cut down.
|No.
|Pos.
|Name
|Notes
|1
|GK
|Jimmy Maurer
|2
|RB
|Geovane Jesus
|Injured
|3
|CB
|Omar Gonzalez
|4
|LB
|Marco Farfan
|7
|W
|Paul Arriola
|9
|F
|Jesus Jiminez
|Not in camp
|10
|F
|Jesus Ferreira
|11
|W
|Dante Sealy
|12
|8
|Sebastian Lletget
|13
|GK
|Antonio Carrera
|HG
|14
|6/8
|Asier Illarramendi
|15
|LB
|Isaiah Parker
|GA
|16
|8
|Tsiki Ntsabeleng
|17
|CB
|Nkosi Tafari
|18
|6
|Liam Fraser
|19
|8
|Paxton Pomykal
|20
|8
|Alan Velasco
|Injured
|21
|F
|Jose Mulato
|Not in camp
|22
|RB
|Ema Twumasi
|23
|F
|Logan Farrington
|Signed Pick
|24
|CB
|Amet Korca
|Not under contract
|25
|CB
|Sebastien Ibeagha
|28
|RB
|Herbert Endeley
|29
|LB
|Sam Junqua
|30
|GK
|Maarten Paes
|31
|F
|Eugene Ansah
|32
|6/8/CB
|Nolan Norris
|HG
|35
|8
|Tomas Pondeca
|36
|F
|Malik-Henry Scott
|HG
|38
|8
|Diego Garcia
|NTX
|40
|M
|Pedrinho
|NTX
|41
|F
|Tarik Scott
|HG
|42
|CB
|Turner Humphrey
|Unsigned Pick
|44
|GK
|Michael Collodi
|NTX
|77
|W
|Bernard Kamungo
|—
|8
|Alejandro Urzua
|HG
|—
|6
|Carl Sainte
|NTX
|—
|W
|Enes Sali
|Not in camp
|—
|9
|Lautaro Taboada
|NTX
|—
|CB
|Mads Westergren
|Unsigned Pick
I’ve confirmed from my contacts that Jesus Jimenez and Jose Mulato are not in camp. FCD in their story said Enes Sali is not here yet either.
This could be a sign that fcd is ready to get rid of jimenez. Also we need to sell mulato. No future at dallas.
It could be a sign for sure. Hope so.