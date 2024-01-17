Official FC Dallas spring camp roster

In a story on FCDallas.com, the club released its camp roster. Here it is in all its numerical glory.

Preseason numbers are not final, they can change when the roster is cut down.

No. Pos. Name Notes 1 GK Jimmy Maurer 2 RB Geovane Jesus Injured 3 CB Omar Gonzalez 4 LB Marco Farfan 7 W Paul Arriola 9 F Jesus Jiminez Not in camp 10 F Jesus Ferreira 11 W Dante Sealy 12 8 Sebastian Lletget 13 GK Antonio Carrera HG 14 6/8 Asier Illarramendi 15 LB Isaiah Parker GA 16 8 Tsiki Ntsabeleng 17 CB Nkosi Tafari 18 6 Liam Fraser 19 8 Paxton Pomykal 20 8 Alan Velasco Injured 21 F Jose Mulato Not in camp 22 RB Ema Twumasi 23 F Logan Farrington Signed Pick 24 CB Amet Korca Not under contract 25 CB Sebastien Ibeagha 28 RB Herbert Endeley 29 LB Sam Junqua 30 GK Maarten Paes 31 F Eugene Ansah 32 6/8/CB Nolan Norris HG 35 8 Tomas Pondeca 36 F Malik-Henry Scott HG 38 8 Diego Garcia NTX 40 M Pedrinho NTX 41 F Tarik Scott HG 42 CB Turner Humphrey Unsigned Pick 44 GK Michael Collodi NTX 77 W Bernard Kamungo — 8 Alejandro Urzua HG — 6 Carl Sainte NTX — W Enes Sali Not in camp — 9 Lautaro Taboada NTX — CB Mads Westergren Unsigned Pick

I’ve confirmed from my contacts that Jesus Jimenez and Jose Mulato are not in camp. FCD in their story said Enes Sali is not here yet either.

