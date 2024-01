Mexico Coach Jimena Rojas Cordero called up FC Dallas defender Tessa Arreola for a preparation camp prior to the Concacaf U17 qualifiers for the World Cup.

The final roster will be announced before the tournament in Toluca.

Unfortunately, Arreola had to withdraw from the camp due to an injury. Gineva López has been chosen as her replacement.

#Women I ✅This is the roster called up by Head Coach @mena_rojas to start our preparation for the @ConcacafW U-17 Qualifiers for the World Cup



The final roster will be announced before the tournament in Toluca ⚽️#TuCanchaLaEligesTú pic.twitter.com/HoFdkLVX2b — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) January 16, 2024