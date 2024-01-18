Three FC Dallas Academy 2010s called into Mexico U15s

3rd Degree has been reliably informed that three players from the FC Dallas Academy U14s have been called up to the Mexico U15s for a camp at the end of January: Sammy Guevara, Xavier Gomez, and Dariel Orta.

All three are 2010s and members of the highly touted FC Dallas U14s that won the 2023 Dallas Cup U13s.

Sammy Guevara, Fall 2023.

(I couldn’t find a pic of Orta.)

Xavier Gomez, Fall 2023.