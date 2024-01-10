FC Dallas signs Omar Gonzalez

FC Dallas has announced the signing of 35-year-old center back and Dallas native Omar Gonzalez to a contract for the 2024 season with an option for 2025. Gonzalez was last with the New England Revolution where he made 17 starts in 35 appearances over the last two seasons.

“Omar brings valuable veteran experience to FC Dallas and will be a great addition to our defensive system,” said FC Dallas Technical Director André Zanotta. “We’re excited that he’s coming home to Dallas where his leadership in the locker room will be a tremendous asset for us.”

Gonzalez had 15 years of professional experience, including 12 seasons in MLS (276 appearances) where he is a three-time MLS Cup winner (2011, 2012, and 2014), a two-time Supporters’ Shields winner (2010 and 2011), and has been named to the MLS Best XI four times (2010, 2011, 2013, and 2014).

Gonzalez was a member of one of the great youth teams in Dallas history playing for the Dallas Texans when they were back-to-back national champs and the first American side to win the Dallas Cup Super Group. While with the Texans, Gonzalez made his first appearances in FC Dallas training.

“I am extremely excited and proud to be joining FC Dallas after leaving the area at the age of 15. When the opportunity presented itself, I jumped at the chance to come back home,” said FC Dallas defender Omar Gonzalez. “This is a full circle moment. When I broke the news to my family in our group chat, I said to them ‘the kid is coming home a man’. It is special to be reunited with them in Dallas. I am thrilled to join the organization and to work together to put a star over the FC Dallas crest.”

Gonzalez won the 2016 Liga MX and the 2017 Concacaf Champions League with Pachuca.

Gonzalez was selected third overall by the LA Galaxy in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft and earned MLS Rookie of the Year honors that season. He played 8 seasons for LA. In addition to the Galazy and Revolution, Gonzalez played three seasons for Toronto FC.

Gonzalez has accumulated 52 caps with the United States, including three appearances in the 2014 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Brazil. Gonzalez won the 2013 and 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup with the United States.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Omar Gonzalez (OH-mar gon-ZAL-ez)

Position: Defender

Height: 6-5

Date of Birth: October 11, 1988 (35)

Hometown: Dallas, TX

Nationality: United States

Language Spoken: English and Spanish

Last Club: New England Revolution

Transaction: FC Dallas Sign Defender Omar Gonzalez