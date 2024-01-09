FC Dallas preseason schedule announced

FC Dallas kicks off spring camp this week with players reporting for physicals on January 13th. The club has two scrimmages scheduled prior to departing for Sotogrande, Spain, where they will likely play multiple games.
FC Dallas Preseason Schedule
|Date
|Event
|Location
|Time
|Sat, Jan 13
|Medicals at
|Toyota Soccer Center
|9 am
|Sun, Jan 14
|performance testing
|Toyota Soccer Center
|10 am
|Jan 15-18
|Training
|Toyota Soccer Center
|Various
|Jan 19-20
|Training
|Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls
|Various
|Sun, Jan 21
|Training
|Toyota Soccer Center
|11 am
|Mon, Jan 22
|Scrimmage vs Inter Miami
|Cotton Bowl
|5 pm
|Toyota Stadium
|Scrimmage vs New Mexico United
|TBD (closed door)
|TBD
|Jan 28 – Feb 9
|Training/Games
|Sotogrande, Spain
|Various
|Feb 10-23
|Training
|Toyota Soccer Center (probably)
|Various
|Feb 5
|Game vs Aalborg BK
|Estepona, Spain
|(Possible)
|Sat, Feb 24
|FCD vs SJ (opening day)
|Toyota Staidum
|7:30 pm
There will be additional training sessions when the team returns from Spain.
New Mexico United is coached by ex-North Texas SC head man and former FCD player, Eric Quill.