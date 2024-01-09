Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas preseason schedule announced

FC Dallas kicks off spring camp this week with players reporting for physicals on January 13th. The club has two scrimmages scheduled prior to departing for Sotogrande, Spain, where they will likely play multiple games.

FC Dallas Preseason Schedule

DateEventLocationTime
Sat, Jan 13 Medicals at Toyota Soccer Center 9 am
Sun, Jan 14performance testingToyota Soccer Center10 am
Jan 15-18TrainingToyota Soccer CenterVarious
Jan 19-20TrainingSheppard Air Force Base in Wichita FallsVarious
Sun, Jan 21Training Toyota Soccer Center11 am
Mon, Jan 22Scrimmage vs Inter MiamiCotton Bowl5 pm
Toyota StadiumScrimmage vs New Mexico UnitedTBD (closed door)TBD
Jan 28 – Feb 9Training/GamesSotogrande, SpainVarious
Feb 10-23TrainingToyota Soccer Center (probably)Various
Feb 5Game vs Aalborg BKEstepona, Spain(Possible)
Sat, Feb 24FCD vs SJ (opening day)Toyota Staidum7:30 pm

There will be additional training sessions when the team returns from Spain.

New Mexico United is coached by ex-North Texas SC head man and former FCD player, Eric Quill.

