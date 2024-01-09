FC Dallas preseason schedule announced

FC Dallas kicks off spring camp this week with players reporting for physicals on January 13th. The club has two scrimmages scheduled prior to departing for Sotogrande, Spain, where they will likely play multiple games.

FC Dallas Preseason Schedule

Date Event Location Time Sat, Jan 13 Medicals at Toyota Soccer Center 9 am Sun, Jan 14 performance testing Toyota Soccer Center 10 am Jan 15-18 Training Toyota Soccer Center Various Jan 19-20 Training Sheppard Air Force Base in Wichita Falls Various Sun, Jan 21 Training Toyota Soccer Center 11 am Mon, Jan 22 Scrimmage vs Inter Miami Cotton Bowl 5 pm Toyota Stadium Scrimmage vs New Mexico United TBD (closed door) TBD Jan 28 – Feb 9 Training/Games Sotogrande, Spain Various Feb 10-23 Training Toyota Soccer Center (probably) Various Feb 5 Game vs Aalborg BK Estepona, Spain (Possible) Sat, Feb 24 FCD vs SJ (opening day) Toyota Staidum 7:30 pm

There will be additional training sessions when the team returns from Spain.

New Mexico United is coached by ex-North Texas SC head man and former FCD player, Eric Quill.