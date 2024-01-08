$40 million FC Dallas Academy player lawsuit resolution

Back in 2022, 3rd Degree reported on the Kelley family’s $40 million lawsuit on behalf of Kris Kelley against FC Dallas, MLS, and other parties. We now have official word on the conclusion of the case.

According to FC Dallas, the claims have been dropped.

“The Kelley family has dropped all its claims against FC Dallas with no financial consideration. We are pleased with this decision. We look forward to moving on from this and wish former FC Dallas Academy player Kristian Kelley all the best as he continues his soccer career.” FC Dallas

In 2023, we had reported on 3rd Degree the Podcast that the case had been dismissed from the court in Dallas County in favor of an arbitration process as stipulated by the MLS Next player agreement.

In the fall of 2023, we reported that Kris Kelley was playing for the Real Salt Lake Academy and Real Monarchs (MLS Next Pro). Kelley made 5 appearances for the Monarchs last season playing 147 minutes.

The younger Kelley has committed to Princeton where his older brother Kevin, an FC Dallas Academy alum, is playing.

I am excited to announce that I committed to Princeton University and have been accepted for the Class of 2028. I look forward to putting in the work to ensure I win not only on the field but that I win for life. K2, I go where you go. Family over everything!!! pic.twitter.com/oSXYPbYjtJ — Kristian Kelley (@KristianKelley7) December 15, 2023