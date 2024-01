Anthony Ramirez called into Mexico U20s

FC Dallas Academy and North Texas SC winger/midfielder Anthony Ramirez had been called into the Mexico U20 team. Ramirez, who is also US eligible and has had multiple youth camp for both countries, has been a prime candidate on 3rd Degree’s FCD Homegrown list for years.

U20 Coach Eduardo Arce has called this U20 team together for the Torneo del Sol in Guadalajara from January 9 to 13.

Mexican U20s will arrive in Guadalajara on January 5 at the Villa Primavera Sports Club, located in Zapopan. The competition will have 12 participants.

Mexico U20 Torneo del Sol Schedule

Date Opponenet Opponent Tuesday, January 9 Selección Centro Sur 9 am Wednesday, January 10 Guadalajara 11:30 am Thursday, January 11 Selección Occidente 9 am Friday, January 13 Semifinal Saturday, January 14 Final

Mexico U20 Roster

NAME CLUB DELGADO LÓPEZ GAEL MATÍAS AMERICA RAMIREZ ANTHONY FC DALLAS BISCAYZACÚ XAVIER SPORTING DEFENDER MENDIOLA CARLOS TRISTAN PUEBLA FC JUAREZ MENDOZA RICARDO FC JUAREZ OROZCO IAN OMAR FC JUAREZ CASTRO SEVILLA ARIEL GUADALAJARA MÉNDEZ LARA FRANCISCO JAVIER GUADALAJARA TELLEZ BRANDON ABIUD GUADALAJARA CARRILLO FLORES LUIS ALBERTO MAZATLAN FC CHÁVEZ SOTO ANGEL RICARDO NECAXA MARQUEZ GÓMEZ DANIEL NECAXA GIGENA RUIZ THIAGO GAEL NEWELL’S OLD BOYS CONTRERAS CRUZ ARI EFRAÍN PACHUCA MONTIEL ÁVALOS ELÍAS ENRIQUE PACHUCA PACHUCA MARTÍNEZ JOSÉ RODRIGO PUEBLA FC FIMBRES OCHOA IKER JARETH RAYADOS DE MONTERREY OCHOA EMMANUEL SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES HERRERA ANTONIO DOLORES SEATTLE SOUNDERS FC CARRILLO CALDERÓN STEPHANO EMMANUEL SANTOS LAGUNA HERNÁNDEZ VÁSQUEZ MARCO ANTONIO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY LARA NEVAREZ PABLO EMILIANO NATIONAL UNIVERSITY