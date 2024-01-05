FC Dallas announces preseason friendly vs Inter Miami at the Cotton Bowl

FC Dallas announced today a preseason friendly at the Cotton Bowl this January against Inter Miami on January 22, 2024, at 5 pm CT.

The Miami match, which is produced by WORLD ELEVEN, and FLASH SPORTS, marks FC Dallas’ return to the Cotton Bowl for the first time since 2009.

“We’re looking forward to playing in the Cotton Bowl and welcoming Inter Miami CF to the iconic stadium that served as our franchise’s original home,” said FC Dallas President Dan Hunt. “This is a great way to kick off 2024 and get the DFW market excited about our players and the upcoming MLS season.”

The friendly will be the first preseason match of the 2024 campaign for FC Dallas, and the second all-time preseason meeting between Dallas and Miami. The two sides have met three times in MLS regular season action with Dallas holding a 2-0-1 record.

FC Dallas also hosted Inter Miami CF in a thrilling Leagues Cup Round of 16 match at Toyota Stadium on August 6, 2023, which saw Miami advance through penalty kicks and ultimately win the inaugural competition.

“We are thrilled to welcome FC Dallas back to the Cotton Bowl, their original home, for a match against Inter Miami,” said Dallas Mayor Eric L. Johnson. “Dallas is a dynamic city with deep soccer roots, and this highly anticipated match will certainly generate even more soccer buzz as we get ready to host the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

The Messi Question

The big question for everyone, I’m sure, is… will Leonel Messi play in this game? That has to be the general idea but only Messi and Inter Miami can say.

FC DALLAS AT THE COTTON BOWL

FC Dallas called the Cotton Bowl home when it began league play as the Dallas Burn in 1996. Dallas played at the historic venue through the 2002 MLS season and again in 2004 and for a portion of the 2005 season before moving to its permanent home at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas.

The missing 2003 season is the worst in club history driven by the Southlake Dibacle.

Ticket Info

From FC Dallas.

FC Dallas Season Ticket Members will be contacted by their Membership Services Rep to secure reserved tickets to this match. Tickets for the match will be on-sale to the public beginning Monday, January 8th at 10:00 a.m. CT at http://fairparktix.com. The match is being operated through a third-party promoter, separate of FC Dallas and Inter Miami, and all ticket questions can be directed to fairparktix@oakviewgroup.com FC Dallas