Bernard Kamungo and Nkosi Tafari called up for January Camp

FC Dallas’ up-and-comers Bernard Kamungo and Nkosi Tafari have been called up for the US Men’s National Team January Camp. The camp that is affectionally called “Camp Cupcake” will be held in Orlando, Florida, from January 8-16, 2024.

The January USMNT camp is usually for fringe players on the outskirts of the pool who, with a good performance, can break into the squad for the upcoming cycle.

The US faces Slovenia on Saturday, January 20, at Toyota Field in San Antonio (TNT, Telemundo, Universo, Max, and Peacock.)

Bernard Kamungo broke into the FC Dallas side last season and is now a key part of the US Olympic team. For Bernie, this camp may be more about that team than the senior but it’s still a wonderful opportunity to get into this senior camp.

Nkosi Tafari has progressed to be the defensive standout and leader for FC Dallas. He’s in the conversation for best defenders in MLS. The call-up is a fantastic reward for his efforts and could be a push to the next level for the outstanding center back.

Also with an FC Dallas connection is Nashville United’s Shaq Moore who played a stint in the Toros’ Academy.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Drake Callender (Inter Miami; 0/0), Roman Celentano (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

DEFENDERS (10): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), DeJuan Jones (New England Revolution; 7/0), Shaq Moore (Nashville SC; 17/1), Ian Murphy (FC Cincinnati; 0/0), Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati; 27/3), James Sands (New York City FC; 13/0), Nkosi Tafari (FC Dallas; 0/0), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United; 1/0)

MIDFIELDERS (6): Joshua Atencio (Seattle Sounders; 0/0), Aziel Jackson (St. Louis City; 0/0), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union; 0/0), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew; 4/0), Timmy Tillman (LAFC; 0/0), Sean Zawadzki (Columbus Crew; 0/0)

FORWARDS (6): Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution; 0/0), Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; 8/1), Bernard Kamungo (FC Dallas; 0/0), Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake; 0/0), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City; 0/0), Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps/CAN; 0/0)

Bernard Kamungo and his teammates (including Nkosi Tafari) celebrate the young striker’s goal in his debut start in MLS for FC Dallas, July 1, 2023. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

