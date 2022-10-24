FCD Academy player sues FC Dallas for $40 million

Yes, you read that correctly.

The family of an FC Dallas Academy player, Kris Kelley, is suing FC Dallas, MLS, FC Dallas Youth, and FC Dallas VP of Youth Soccer Chris Hayden for $40,000,000.

I discussed the public details on the latest episode of 3rd Degree the Podcast (Thursday, October 20th).

I’ve cued the youtube version to the section on the lawsuit if you would like to listen. If the cue point fails the discussion is at 1:18:22 of the podcast.

Here’s the court filing obtained from Dallas County.