Zach Molomo called into US U15s

FC Dallas U15 striker Zach Molomo has been called into US U15 camp – as a defender – for the final U15 training camp of the year by Head Coach Tom Heinemann.

Molomo is a high-9 striker for FC Dallas and he’s high on 3rd Degree’s Academy Watch lists for his age group.

Update: Has been a striker. It appears FCD is working Molomo at CB now. Someone sent me a game record with Molomo at CB for FCD in September. That also might explain his jersey swap to 6 from 9.

The camp will run from October 23 through October 30. Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2008 are age-eligible for this U-15 MYNT cycle.

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jack Kortkamp (Sporting KC; Olathe, Kan.), Luca Maxim (Orlando City SC; Celebration, Fla.), Aidan Stokes (New York Red Bulls; Totowa, N.J.)

DEFENDERS (7): Andrei Chirila (Philadelphia Union; Allentown, Pa.), Xzavier Colon (Orlando City SC; Deltona, Fla.), Christopher Cupps (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Pedro Guimaraes (LAFC, Aliso Viejo, Calif.), Zachary Molomo (FC Dallas; McKinney, Texas), Juan Vila (Real Salt Lake; Oak Forest, Ill.), Gavin Wolff (Austin FC; Austin, Texas)

MIDFIELDERS (8): Mateo Colmenares (San Jose Earthquakes; Hayward, Calif.), DeCarlo Guerra (LAFC; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Liam Lambert (LAFC; Camarillo, Calif.), Kellan LeBlanc (Philadelphia Union; Roysford, PA), Luca Moisa (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia Union; Philadelphia, Pa.), Jude Terry (LAFC; San Diego; Calif.), Abner Zuniga (Austin FC; El Cenizo, Texas)

FORWARDS (6): Marius Aiyenero (Unattached; Middleton, Wis.), Gustavo Delgado (Orlando City SC; Valencia, Venezuela), Omar Marquez (Real Salt Lake; Woodland, Calif.), Anisse Saidi (Philadelphia Union; Cherry Hill, N.J.), Axel Uriostegui (Real Salt Lake; Las Vegas, Nev.), Abad Vargas (Seattle Sounders; Anchorage, Alaska).