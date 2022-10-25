Ferreria and Arriola called into USMNT “fitness workouts” for World Cup prep

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola have been called into US Men’s National Team “fitness workouts” that will take place from Oct. 25-Nov. 5 in Frisco, Texas. The camp is for MLS-based players who are in contention for the World Cup roster and no longer in league competition.

The following players will report October 25th:

Paul Arriola (FC Dallas)

Jesús Ferreira (FC Dallas)

Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls)

Shaq Moore (Nashville SC)

Jordan Morris (Seattle Sounders)

Cristian Roldan (Seattle Sounders)

Gaga Slonina (Chicago Fire)

DeAndre Yedlin (Inter Miami)

Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Players will continue to be added as their seasons are completed.

Jesus Ferreira and Paul Arriola celebrate against Sporting KC, October 9, 2022. (Matthew Visinsky, 3rd Degree)