Antonio Carrera called into US U20s

FC Dallas Homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera has been called into the US U20s for a camp to coincide with the USMNT fitness workouts in Frisco, Texas. This U20 camp will be held at the Toyota Soccer Center in Frisco, Texas, under the direction of U20 Head coach Mikey Varas from Oct. 25-Nov. 6.

US U20 ROSTER BY POSITION

(CLUB/COLLEGE; HOMETOWN) – OCTOBER/NOVEMBER TRAINING CAMP

GOALKEEPERS (2): Chris Brady (Chicago Fire FC; Naperville, Ill.), Antonio Carrera (FC Dallas; Frisco, Texas)

DEFENDERS (5): Marcus Ferkranus (LA Galaxy; Santa Clarita, Calif.), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy; Lakewood, Calif.), Kayden Pierre (Sporting Kansas City; Rochester Hills, Mich.), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls; Chatham, N.J.), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United FC; Atlanta, Ga.)

MIDFIELDERS (4): Daniel Edelman (New York Red Bulls; Warren, N.J.), Daniel Leyva (Seattle Sounders FC; Las Vegas, Nev.), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew SC; Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.), Niko Tsakiris (San Jose Earthquakes; Saratoga, Calif.)

FORWARDS (5): Cade Cowell (San Jose Earthquakes; Ceres, Calif.), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami CF; Miami, Fla.), Brian Gutierrez (Chicago Fire FC; Chicago, Ill.), Jackson Hopkins (D.C. United; Fredericksburg, Va.), Marcos Zambrano (Philadelphia Union; Gladwyne, Pa.)

Players born on or after Jan. 1, 2003, are age-eligible for next year’s 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup.