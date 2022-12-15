FC Dallas re-signs Marco Farfan

FC Dallas announced today the signing of left-back Marco Farfan to a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season.



The 24-year-old Farfan came to FC Dallas in February 2022 in a trade with LAFC for Ryan Hollingshead.



3rd Degree’s take: excellent news. Farfan proved a revelation when he joined FC Dallas. The defense-first outside back fits the current gaffers system to a T. Likely this move comes with a well-deserved raise and it’s good to see Farfan locked up well into the likely prime of his career.



Name: Marco Farfan

Connect with Marco: Twitter | Instagram

Position: Left back

Date of Birth: November 12, 1998 (24)

Birthplace: Portland, Oregon

Hometown: Portland, Oregon

Height: 5-10

Weight: 159

