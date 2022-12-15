FC Dallas re-signs Marco Farfan

FC Dallas announced today the signing of left-back Marco Farfan to a new three-year contract with a club option for the 2026 season.
The 24-year-old Farfan came to FC Dallas in February 2022 in a trade with LAFC for Ryan Hollingshead.
3rd Degree’s take: excellent news. Farfan proved a revelation when he joined FC Dallas. The defense-first outside back fits the current gaffers system to a T. Likely this move comes with a well-deserved raise and it’s good to see Farfan locked up well into the likely prime of his career.
Name: Marco Farfan
Connect with Marco: Twitter | Instagram
Position: Left back
Date of Birth: November 12, 1998 (24)
Birthplace: Portland, Oregon
Hometown: Portland, Oregon
Height: 5-10
Weight: 159
During the season I thought Farfan was excellent but by the end of the season i wasn’t so sure. Publically available data (FBref and ASA) rate him as below average including his defensive specific categories. When i watch him i see a good on-the-ball defender who has decent recovery speed and generally good positional awareness. But he was typically good for a couple of mistakes per game whether it was a foul in a dangerous area or getting beat in a transition situation. It’s clear the coaching staff likes him, so i’m sure they see something i’m not picking up, but i’m not nearly excited about his extension as many seem to be.
End of season wear and tear was real. He was burnt out. FCD needs to get someone to spell the kid and get him some games off.