Henry Canizalez called into El Salvador U17s

FC Dallas U17 left back Henry Canizalez has been called into El Salvador U17 camp for December. Canizalez will be in camp from December 11th to the 23rd at the Villa Selecta Residence of the FESFUT in El Salvador.

Based on the official El Salvador Selections Twitter account, Canizalez (and maybe others) are joining the El Salvador U17s for their 2nd week of camp. (See tweet below.)

The camp is to prepare for participation in the Concacaf U17 Championship, to be held in Guatemala from February I Ith to 24th.

For the Concacaf U17 Championships, El Salvador is in a group with Haiti, Honduras, and Surinam.

El Salvador Concacaf U17 Championship Schedule

Opponent Date Venue Haiti Feb 12 Estadio

Pensativo Honduras Feb 14 Estadio

Pensativo Surinam Feb 16 Estadio

Pensativo

⚽️🇸🇻| La Preselección Nacional Sub17 iniciará con su segunda semana de trabajo en la cancha #1 del Complejo Deportivo #FESFUT este lunes 12 de diciembre a las 9:30 am.#LaSelectaSub17 #ElSalvador pic.twitter.com/c8U6tbxP09 — La Selecta (@LaSelecta_SLV) December 12, 2022