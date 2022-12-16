Malachi Molina called into Jamaica U17 camp

FC Dallas U17 winger/outside back Malachi Molina has been called into the Jamaica 17s as part of their preparations for the Concacaf U17 Championships in February.

The camp begins on Monday, December 19th, at the UWI-JFF Captain Burrell Centre of Excellence in Jamaica and will be coached by Merron Gordon. According to reports, players may be rotated in and out until the final roster is selected in January.

For the Concacaf Championships, the U17 Reggae Boyz are in Group G with Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe and will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City for the first round.

Molina is high on 3rd Degree’s future Homegrown list.

Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Schedule

Date Opponent Venue Feb 12 vs Cuba Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Feb 14 vs Guadeloupe Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores Feb 16 vs Costa Rica Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores

December Jamacia U17 Camp Roster

Leighton Murray

Tawayne Lynch

Garfield Tomlinson

Tyreek McKenley

Oneil Headley

Carlton Brown

Javin Williams

Ahir Dixon

Rajae Taylor

Alexavier Gooden

Dante Peralto

Ronaldo Hitchman

Malachi Molina

Jason Whyte

Ronaldo Barrett

Logan Hall

Malik Robinson

Amir Dawkins

Jahmani Bell

Dyllan John

Dunsting Cohen

Denzil McKenzie

Demario Bailey

Orane Watson

Nasado Gibbs

Nyle Waugh

Dax Ziadie

Kemuel Kpakpo.

FC Dallas Academy’s Malachi Molina represented the club in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game, August 2022. (Courtesy FC Dallas)