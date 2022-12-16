Categories FC Dallas

Malachi Molina called into Jamaica U17 camp

by Buzz Carrick

FC Dallas U17 winger/outside back Malachi Molina has been called into the Jamaica 17s as part of their preparations for the Concacaf U17 Championships in February.

The camp begins on Monday, December 19th, at the UWI-JFF Captain Burrell Centre of Excellence in Jamaica and will be coached by Merron Gordon. According to reports, players may be rotated in and out until the final roster is selected in January.

For the Concacaf Championships, the U17 Reggae Boyz are in Group G with Costa Rica, Cuba, and Guadeloupe and will be based at the Estadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores in Guatemala City for the first round.

Molina is high on 3rd Degree’s future Homegrown list.

Jamacia U17 Concacaf Championship Schedule

DateOpponentVenue
Feb 12vs CubaEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores
Feb 14vs GuadeloupeEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores
Feb 16vs Costa RicaEstadio Nacional Doroteo Guamuch Flores

December Jamacia U17 Camp Roster

Leighton Murray
Tawayne Lynch
Garfield Tomlinson
Tyreek McKenley
Oneil Headley
Carlton Brown
Javin Williams
Ahir Dixon
Rajae Taylor
Alexavier Gooden
Dante Peralto
Ronaldo Hitchman
Malachi Molina
Jason Whyte
Ronaldo Barrett
Logan Hall
Malik Robinson
Amir Dawkins
Jahmani Bell
Dyllan John
Dunsting Cohen
Denzil McKenzie
Demario Bailey
Orane Watson
Nasado Gibbs
Nyle Waugh
Dax Ziadie
Kemuel Kpakpo.

FC Dallas Academy’s Malachi Molina represented the club in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game, August 2022. (Courtesy FC Dallas)
FC Dallas Academy’s Malachi Molina represented the club in the inaugural MLS NEXT All-Star Game, August 2022. (Courtesy FC Dallas)

