North Texas SC signs Nick Mendonca

North Texas SC has signed midfielder Nick Mendonca to a one-year contract with a club option for 2025. Mendonca was previously with MNUFC2 but was a free agent. Mendonca made 23 appearances for Loons 2, playing 1,856 minutes with assists during the 2022 season for MNUFC2.



“Nick is a versatile, hardworking player that brings us flexibility within our roster,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “He has come in and proved his worth with his dedication and mentality. He’s highly competitive and brings MLS NEXT Pro experience to the group, while adding stability to our structure.”



The Miami native started his soccer career in the US before moving to Brazil and joining Flamengo’s U-14 Academy. Two years later he joined Vasco da Gama’s U-20 Academy which he played at for a year-and-a-half. Mendonca returned to Miami to play with USL League Two’s FC Miami City in 2021 before signing with MNUFC2.



Mendonca has represented the US at the youth level, earning two call-ups to the U-15 and U-16 national teams.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Nick Mendonca

Pronunciation: men-don-KAH

Connect with Nick: Instagram

Position: Midfielder

Date of Birth: February 11, 2001 (23)

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Nationality: American and Brazilian

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 155 lbs.

Last Club: MNUFC2

Transaction: North Texas SC signs free agent Nick Mendonca to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract for the 2024 season with club option for 2025.

A North Texas SC trialist, Nick Mendonca, (right) awaits kickoff against Houston Dynamo 2, February 21, 2024. (Brooke Humphrey, 3rd Degree)