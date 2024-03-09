Leo Orejarena and Nico Montoya called into US U17s

North Texas SC mid/wing Leo Orejarena and FCD Academy goalkeeper Nico Montoya have been called up to the US U17 Men’s National Team domestic training camp in West Palm Beach, Florida, from March 10 through March 15.

Orejarena signed his first professional contract with North Texas SC through the 2025 season. He has previously earned call-ups to several US U16 and U17 training camps. He’s played some games with the FCD U17s while North Texas was in their offseason. FCD has traded for Orejarena’s homegrown rights, so there’s a legitimate chance he’s on a hybrid contract.

Montoya joined FC Dallas in January 2022 from Cincinnati United Premier. He was born in Medellin, Colombia. Montoya is a frequent recipient of FC Dallas first team training time.

US U17 ROSTER

GOALKEEPERS (3): Nicolas Arango Montoya (FC Dallas; Dallas, Texas), Zackory Campagnolo (Colorado Rapids; Fort Myers, Fla.), Patrick Los (Chicago Fire FC; Plainfield, Ill.)



DEFENDERS (8): Andrew Baiera (New York City FC; Darien, Conn.), Tristan Brown (Columbus Crew; Novi, Mich.), Nicholas De Almeida (Inter Miami CF; Boynton Beach, Fla.), Jose Magana Jr. (LA Galaxy; Long Beach, Calif.), Harbor Miller (LA Galaxy; Brea, Calif.), Kaiden Moore (Atlanta United FC; Warner Robins, Ga.), Chibuike Ukaegbu (Sacramento Republic FC; Roseville, Calif.), Etienne Veillard (Seattle Sounders FC; Federal Way, Wash.)



MIDFIELDERS (8): Jacob Arroyave (New York City FC; Passaic, N.J.), Snyder Brunell (Seattle Sounders FC; Kirkland, Wash.), Darius Lane (Brighton Hove Albion/ENG; London, England), Santiago Morales (Inter Miami CF; Weston, Fla.), Leonardo Orejarena (FC Dallas; Chicago, Ill.), Axel Perez (Olympique Lyon/FRA; Miami, Fla.), Jonathan Shore (New York City FC; New York, N.Y.), Adyn Torres (Atlanta United FC; Holly Springs, Ga.)



FORWARDS (5): Caden Glover (St. Louis City SC; Columbia, Ill.), Zavier Gozo (Real Salt Lake; Eagle Mountain, Utah), Daniel Pinter (Inter Miami CF; Boca Raton, Fla.), Ruben Ramos Jr. (LA Galaxy; La Puente, Calif.), Charles Rosenthal (LAFC; Hermosa Beach, Calif.)

Leonardo Orejarena signs with North Texas SC. (Courtesy FC Dallas)