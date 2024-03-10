FC Dallas at New York Red Bulls – lineup prediction and game info

6th in the West FC Dallas (1-1-0, 3 points) travels to the New York area to take on 5th in the East Red Bulls (1-0-1, 4 points). The game is tonight at 6:30 pm CT.

This is not a series that has gone well for FC Dallas pretty much ever.

Broadcast Info

TV: Free on Apple TV (and on MLS Season Pass)

Apple TV English: Callum Williams and Calen Carr

Apple TV Spanish: Francisco X Rivera and Luis Gerardo Bucci

English Radio: 1190 am and the FC Dallas App. Owen Newkirk and Steve Davis are on the call. Pregame at 6 pm with Sam Hale.

Spanish Radio: FC Dallas app with Carlos Alvarado and Rafa Calderon.

MLS Injury/Player Availability Report

FC Dallas

OUT: Marco Farfan (lower back)

OUT: Sebastien Ibeagha (calf)

OUT: Asier Illarramendi (adductor)

OUT: Geovane Jesus (right knee)

OUT: Amet Korça (left groin)

OUT: Paxton Pomykal (knee)

OUT: Alan Velasco (knee)

New York Red Bulls

OUT: Ryan Meara (groin)

OUT: Serge Ngoma (hamstring)

OUT: Curtis Ofori (ankle)

QUESTIONABLE: Kyle Duncan (hamstring)

QUESTIONABLE: Sean Nealis (adductor)

QUESTIONABLE: Peter Stroud (shoulder)

QUESTIONABLE: Dante Vanzeir (hamstring)

FCD Lineup Prediction

Oh man, what a mess. I’m seriously reaching here with a lot of core pieces out. Any guess you have is probably as good as mine.

Jesus Ferreira was on a 30-minute restriction last week – give or take – so I think he starts this one. I’m taking a wild shot that on the road Coach Nico Estevez will play a veteran at right wingback. I think it would have been Ema Twumsi but with Sebas Ibeagha out, and given how fast RB’s forward are, I think Twumasi will play right center back thus keeping Nkosi Tafari central.

That means I’ve got Paul Arriola at right wingback, a position he has played before, notably at Xolos.

With all the mids out, I am sticking Sebastian Lletget in the double pivot with Liam Fraser.

That leaves Bernie Kamungo up top as the 2nd 10 rather than someone like Logan Farrington or Eugene Ansah.

3rd Degree’s FC Dallas “way out there” XI prediction at NYRB, March 9, 2024.

Bench Prediction

Jimmy Maurer

Eugene Ansah

Logan Farrington

Herbert Endeley

Nolan Norris

Enes Sali

Omar Gonzalez

Patrickson Delgado

Tsiki Ntsabeleng

MLS Kit Assignments

MLS kit assignments for FC Dallas at NYRB, March 9, 2024. (Courtesy MLS)

More Game Info

HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORDS

FCD record: 1-1-0 (3 points, 6th in West)

1-1-0 (3 points, 6th in West) NYRB record : 1-0-1 (4 points, 5th in East)

: 1-0-1 (4 points, 5th in East) FCD vs. NYRB all-time : 17-23-7 (64 goals scored, 69 goals conceded)

: 17-23-7 (64 goals scored, 69 goals conceded) FCD vs. NYRB away: 8-13-3 (30 goals scored, 37 goals conceded)

Dallas visits Red Bull Arena aiming to get its first-ever win at Red Bull arena (0-4-3).

The last time Dallas defeated the Red Bulls on the road in regular season action was on May 24, 2006

Logan Farrington was the only MLS Superdraft 2024 player drafted to see playtime this weekend.

Logan Farrington ranks 12th across MLS in xG (1.07).

New York is 16-6-6 in home openers in franchise history including an 8-3-3 mark at Red Bull Arena.

The Red Bulls are unbeaten in their last nine home regular season matches against FC Dallas with a 7-0-2

record, including a 4-0-2 mark in six career matches at Red Bull Arena.

#RBNY has run roughshod over FC Dallas, currently on an eight-match unbeaten run that dates back to 2013. pic.twitter.com/eWzMeWN94r — The Seeing Red Podcast (@SeeingRedNY) March 6, 2024

