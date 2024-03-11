Match Photos: FC Dallas vs FC Tulsa, preseason 2024

North Texas SC played their final tune-up game of the spring this weekend against FC Tulsa, falling 0-3 to the USL Championship side. Daniel McCullough brought us back some pics.

You can find more of Daniel’s work on Twitter X @danielm_photo, on Instagram @daniel_m_photo, on Facebook @danielmcculloughphoto, or at daniel-mccullough.com. Daniel is available for hire if you are looking for someone to shoot your club.

North Texas SC midfielder dribbles up the sideline in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Diego Pepi chases down the long pass in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Tarik Scott screams in frustration in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Diego Pepi’s shot is blocked in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Nick Mendonca pressures the defender in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder Carl Sainte dribbles through traffic in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas midfielder Nick Mendonca leaps to receive the ball in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC forward Diego Pepi runs toward the opposing keeper in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas defender Isaiah Parker dribbled upfield in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder commits a foul in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Mads Westergren blocks a pass in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC midfielder is fouled in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC defender Mads Westergren wins the header in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)

North Texas SC. midfielder heads the ball in the preseason friendly against FC Tulsa at Toyota Soccer Center on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)