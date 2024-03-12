Four FC Dallas 2010s named to South Region roster

US Soccer continues the next phase of its 2010 talent ID program whittling down all the local camps to regional rosters. Four FC Dallas Academy players have been named to the 20-player South Region roster.

US Soccer is referring to this as Camp #1 and 80 players are being brought to Atlanta for the camp that will run from March 12th to the 18th.

2010 Camp #1 South Roster

Name Pos Club Emmanuel Arias G Nashville SC Fred Bond RB Atlanta United Jackson Bowman LCB Houston Dynamo Josh Brown RCB Atlanta United Xavier Brown RW Austin FC Aiden Byasiima CM Nashville SC Evan Coffing 9 AFC Lightning Landon Diaz CM Houston Rangers Jacob Garcia G Orlando City Seminole Xavier Gomez RW FC Dallas Sammy Guevara 6 FC Dallas Justus Jones LB FC Dallas Kai Nedfield 10 Inter Miami Sebastiao Nzita 9 Houston Dynamo Kucciano Pena LB Inter Miami Cayden Pierre LW Gwinnett SA Dylan Reyes 6 Houston Dynamo Zion Salmon LCB Inter Miami Alex Soria 10 FC Dallas Liam Stribling LW Nashville SC

Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc

Talent ID Scouts: Arturo Alvarez

Xavier Gomez and Sammy Guevara were recently selected to a Mexico U15 camp.