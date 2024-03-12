Categories FCD Academy, US National Teams

Four FC Dallas 2010s named to South Region roster

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Four FC Dallas 2010s named to South Region roster

US Soccer continues the next phase of its 2010 talent ID program whittling down all the local camps to regional rosters. Four FC Dallas Academy players have been named to the 20-player South Region roster.

US Soccer is referring to this as Camp #1 and 80 players are being brought to Atlanta for the camp that will run from March 12th to the 18th.

2010 Camp #1 South Roster

NamePosClub
Emmanuel AriasGNashville SC
Fred BondRBAtlanta United
Jackson BowmanLCBHouston Dynamo
Josh BrownRCBAtlanta United
Xavier BrownRWAustin FC
Aiden ByasiimaCMNashville SC
Evan Coffing9AFC Lightning
Landon DiazCMHouston Rangers
Jacob GarciaGOrlando City Seminole
Xavier GomezRWFC Dallas
Sammy Guevara6FC Dallas
Justus JonesLBFC Dallas
Kai Nedfield10Inter Miami
Sebastiao Nzita9Houston Dynamo
Kucciano PenaLBInter Miami
Cayden PierreLWGwinnett SA
Dylan Reyes6Houston Dynamo
Zion SalmonLCB Inter Miami
Alex Soria10FC Dallas
Liam StriblingLWNashville SC

Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc
Talent ID Scouts: Arturo Alvarez

Xavier Gomez and Sammy Guevara were recently selected to a Mexico U15 camp.

