Four FC Dallas 2010s named to South Region roster

US Soccer continues the next phase of its 2010 talent ID program whittling down all the local camps to regional rosters. Four FC Dallas Academy players have been named to the 20-player South Region roster.
US Soccer is referring to this as Camp #1 and 80 players are being brought to Atlanta for the camp that will run from March 12th to the 18th.
2010 Camp #1 South Roster
|Name
|Pos
|Club
|Emmanuel Arias
|G
|Nashville SC
|Fred Bond
|RB
|Atlanta United
|Jackson Bowman
|LCB
|Houston Dynamo
|Josh Brown
|RCB
|Atlanta United
|Xavier Brown
|RW
|Austin FC
|Aiden Byasiima
|CM
|Nashville SC
|Evan Coffing
|9
|AFC Lightning
|Landon Diaz
|CM
|Houston Rangers
|Jacob Garcia
|G
|Orlando City Seminole
|Xavier Gomez
|RW
|FC Dallas
|Sammy Guevara
|6
|FC Dallas
|Justus Jones
|LB
|FC Dallas
|Kai Nedfield
|10
|Inter Miami
|Sebastiao Nzita
|9
|Houston Dynamo
|Kucciano Pena
|LB
|Inter Miami
|Cayden Pierre
|LW
|Gwinnett SA
|Dylan Reyes
|6
|Houston Dynamo
|Zion Salmon
|LCB
|Inter Miami
|Alex Soria
|10
|FC Dallas
|Liam Stribling
|LW
|Nashville SC
Talent ID Manager: Chris Kranjc
Talent ID Scouts: Arturo Alvarez
Xavier Gomez and Sammy Guevara were recently selected to a Mexico U15 camp.