The FC Dallas U19s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Once again we kick off our FC Dallas rosters for all the club’s sides in the Dallas Cup with the U19s.

The FCD 19s always include a few roster oddities; like players coming down from FC Dallas and North Texas SC or some U17s (2007s), who are playing in the GA Cup at the same time. You never know who the club might need.

That makes this roster quite big.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U19s

The 19s won the Super Group in 2017, becoming only the 2nd US team to do so after the Dallas Texans in 2006, who were led by Omar Gonzalez. (Yes, the same guy.)

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

The FCD U19s currently sit in 2nd place in the U19 Frontier Division on 2.67 points per game (5-0-1).

Buzz’s Watch List

This one is pretty simple, it’s the guys coming “down” from FC Dallas and North Texas SC: Diego Garcia, Anthony Ramirez, Ale Urzua, and Malachi Molina.

A few of the actual U19s that have caught my eye are Jared Salazar, Daniel Baran, and Luke Shreiner. I look forward to seeing them against Super Group talent. I would have included Mason Grimm but he’s out.

FC Dallas U19 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 30 and up. The U17s and guys in gap years have it out of sorts.

No. Name Pos. Year Class Notes 2 Michael Cortellessa RB 2007 25 Originally from Cally. Harvard Commit. 3 Adrian Anguiano CB 2005 23 Former Mexico U16. gap year? 4 “Kaka” Scabin CB 2007 25 Joined from Inter Miami in 21-22. 12 Caleb Swann CM 2007 25 Maryland commit. Former Solar SC. 15 Ian Charles CB 2007 25 PR U15, converted to CB from 6. From DMV area. 16 Landon Hickam 6 2007 Moved up from FCD ECNL for 22-23. 18 Lucas Cavalcante F/M 2007 25 Son of former Dallas Sidekick player and coach Ricky Cavalcante. 20 Cris Arteaga M 2007 Joined from Austin FCD for 23-24. 22 Cristian Gallo RB 2005 24 Converted F to RB. Recently getting NTX PT. NC State commit. 29 Ricardo Vivó F/M 2005 23 Frequently in first-team training. US U17. 30 Jared Salazar AM 2006 24 North Texas SC PT in 2023. U of Portland commit. Led FCD to a great GA Cup run last year. 31 Malachi Molina F/RB 2006 25 NTXSC signed. Jamiaca U17 (US eligible). 32 Victor Gomez G 2005 23 Former US U16. Gap year? 33 Daniel Baran W/8 2006 25 From Chicago Sockers. I’d like to see him get an NTX look. 35 Luke Shreiner CB 2006 24 6’2″ish. NTX debut in 23. Northwestern commit. Former Dallas Texans. 36 Stetson Buttrill F 2005 24 Utah Tech commit. 38 “Flaco” Lopez F 2006 24? From DeKalb IL. Took part in Alianza EL Paso. 39 Gael Medrano F 2006 24 Former Mexico U16, former Philly Union Academy. 40 Ismail Nieves LB 2005 On a gap year? 41 Aaron Pondeca F/M 2006 24 Tomas Pondeca’s little brother. Mercer commit. 42 Mason Grimm CB 2005 24 Recently injured, likely out. SMU commit. 43 Nyle Waugh 9 2006 Joined from Inter Miami for 23-24. Jamacia/USA eligibe. 45 Mikey Murphy RB/6 2006 25 I like him better at 6 than RB. 46 Isaac Romero M 2006 25 Joined from Solar some time back. 47 Aiden Bazzell CB 2006 24 High Point commit. 49 Henry Canizalez LB 2006 24 Lefty. El Salvador U17s camper. 50 Diego Garcia 8 2006 North Texas SC player, was in Spain with FCD this spring. 51 Anthony Ramirez F/W 2005 24 NTXSC signed. US and Mexico YNT player. 54 “Toro” Brandon CB 2006 24 Converting to RB? Recently injured likely out. 55 Ale Urzua 6/8 2006 FC Dallas Homegrown 57 Emanuel Radilla F/W 2005 24 Brother of Ale Radilla, Richland College Assistant Coach. 57 Nico Montoya G 2007 Frequently in first team training. US U17. 59 Curtis Lynch G 2007 25 Joined from Sac Republic in Dec 22. 60 “Chooks” Enriquez G 2006 24 U19s usual #1 keeper. 62 Rey Marquez W/M 2006 24? Former Houston Dynamo. Joined late in 22-23 season. 64 Braeden Backus LB 2006 24 From Michigan Jaguars. Joined late in 22-23.

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible.

U19 Super Group Schedule 2024 – Group B

Date Time Opponent Venue Mar 24 6:30 pm Tigres UANL Cotton Bowl Mar 25 6 pm Fulham FC Moneygram 05 Mar 27 2 pm LDA Moneygram 05