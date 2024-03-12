Categories Dallas Cup, FCD Academy, Youth and Academy

The FC Dallas U19s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

by Buzz Carrick

Once again we kick off our FC Dallas rosters for all the club’s sides in the Dallas Cup with the U19s.

The FCD 19s always include a few roster oddities; like players coming down from FC Dallas and North Texas SC or some U17s (2007s), who are playing in the GA Cup at the same time. You never know who the club might need.

That makes this roster quite big.

Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.

Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.

FC Dallas U19s

The 19s won the Super Group in 2017, becoming only the 2nd US team to do so after the Dallas Texans in 2006, who were led by Omar Gonzalez. (Yes, the same guy.)

Head Coach: Chuy Vera

The FCD U19s currently sit in 2nd place in the U19 Frontier Division on 2.67 points per game (5-0-1).

Buzz’s Watch List

This one is pretty simple, it’s the guys coming “down” from FC Dallas and North Texas SC: Diego Garcia, Anthony Ramirez, Ale Urzua, and Malachi Molina.

A few of the actual U19s that have caught my eye are Jared Salazar, Daniel Baran, and Luke Shreiner. I look forward to seeing them against Super Group talent. I would have included Mason Grimm but he’s out.

FC Dallas U19 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024

Nominally, this group is numbered 30 and up. The U17s and guys in gap years have it out of sorts.

No.NamePos.YearClassNotes
2Michael CortellessaRB200725Originally from Cally. Harvard Commit.
3Adrian AnguianoCB200523Former Mexico U16. gap year?
4“Kaka” ScabinCB200725Joined from Inter Miami in 21-22.
12Caleb SwannCM200725Maryland commit. Former Solar SC.
15Ian CharlesCB200725PR U15, converted to CB from 6. From DMV area. 
16Landon Hickam62007Moved up from FCD ECNL for 22-23.
18Lucas CavalcanteF/M200725Son of former Dallas Sidekick player and coach Ricky Cavalcante.
20Cris ArteagaM2007Joined from Austin FCD for 23-24.
22Cristian GalloRB200524Converted F to RB.  Recently getting NTX PT. NC State commit.
29Ricardo VivóF/M200523Frequently in first-team training. US U17.
30Jared SalazarAM200624North Texas SC PT in 2023. U of Portland commit. Led FCD to a great GA Cup run last year.
31Malachi MolinaF/RB200625NTXSC signed. Jamiaca U17 (US eligible).
32Victor GomezG200523Former US U16. Gap year?
33Daniel BaranW/8200625From Chicago Sockers. I’d like to see him get an NTX look.
35Luke ShreinerCB2006246’2″ish. NTX debut in 23. Northwestern commit. Former Dallas Texans.
36Stetson ButtrillF200524Utah Tech commit.
38“Flaco” LopezF200624?From DeKalb IL. Took part in Alianza EL Paso.
39Gael MedranoF200624Former Mexico U16, former Philly Union Academy.
40Ismail NievesLB2005On a gap year?
41Aaron PondecaF/M200624Tomas Pondeca’s little brother. Mercer commit.
42Mason GrimmCB200524Recently injured, likely out. SMU commit.
43Nyle Waugh92006Joined from Inter Miami for 23-24. Jamacia/USA eligibe.
45Mikey MurphyRB/6200625I like him better at 6 than RB.
46Isaac RomeroM200625Joined from Solar some time back.
47Aiden BazzellCB200624High Point commit.
49Henry CanizalezLB200624Lefty. El Salvador U17s camper.
50Diego Garcia82006North Texas SC player, was in Spain with FCD this spring.
51Anthony RamirezF/W200524NTXSC signed. US and Mexico YNT player.
54Toro” BrandonCB200624Converting to RB? Recently injured likely out.
55Ale Urzua6/82006FC Dallas Homegrown
57Emanuel RadillaF/W200524Brother of Ale Radilla, Richland College Assistant Coach.
57Nico MontoyaG2007Frequently in first team training. US U17.
59Curtis LynchG200725Joined from Sac Republic in Dec 22.
60“Chooks” EnriquezG200624U19s usual #1 keeper.
62Rey MarquezW/M200624?Former Houston Dynamo. Joined late in 22-23 season.
64Braeden BackusLB200624From Michigan Jaguars. Joined late in 22-23.

If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible.

U19 Super Group Schedule 2024 – Group B

DateTimeOpponentVenue
Mar 246:30 pmTigres UANLCotton Bowl
Mar 256 pmFulham FCMoneygram 05
Mar 272 pmLDAMoneygram 05

