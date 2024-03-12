The FC Dallas U19s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

Once again we kick off our FC Dallas rosters for all the club’s sides in the Dallas Cup with the U19s.
The FCD 19s always include a few roster oddities; like players coming down from FC Dallas and North Texas SC or some U17s (2007s), who are playing in the GA Cup at the same time. You never know who the club might need.
That makes this roster quite big.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FC Dallas U19s
The 19s won the Super Group in 2017, becoming only the 2nd US team to do so after the Dallas Texans in 2006, who were led by Omar Gonzalez. (Yes, the same guy.)
Head Coach: Chuy Vera
The FCD U19s currently sit in 2nd place in the U19 Frontier Division on 2.67 points per game (5-0-1).
Buzz’s Watch List
This one is pretty simple, it’s the guys coming “down” from FC Dallas and North Texas SC: Diego Garcia, Anthony Ramirez, Ale Urzua, and Malachi Molina.
A few of the actual U19s that have caught my eye are Jared Salazar, Daniel Baran, and Luke Shreiner. I look forward to seeing them against Super Group talent. I would have included Mason Grimm but he’s out.
FC Dallas U19 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024
Nominally, this group is numbered 30 and up. The U17s and guys in gap years have it out of sorts.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Year
|Class
|Notes
|2
|Michael Cortellessa
|RB
|2007
|25
|Originally from Cally. Harvard Commit.
|3
|Adrian Anguiano
|CB
|2005
|23
|Former Mexico U16. gap year?
|4
|“Kaka” Scabin
|CB
|2007
|25
|Joined from Inter Miami in 21-22.
|12
|Caleb Swann
|CM
|2007
|25
|Maryland commit. Former Solar SC.
|15
|Ian Charles
|CB
|2007
|25
|PR U15, converted to CB from 6. From DMV area.
|16
|Landon Hickam
|6
|2007
|Moved up from FCD ECNL for 22-23.
|18
|Lucas Cavalcante
|F/M
|2007
|25
|Son of former Dallas Sidekick player and coach Ricky Cavalcante.
|20
|Cris Arteaga
|M
|2007
|Joined from Austin FCD for 23-24.
|22
|Cristian Gallo
|RB
|2005
|24
|Converted F to RB. Recently getting NTX PT. NC State commit.
|29
|Ricardo Vivó
|F/M
|2005
|23
|Frequently in first-team training. US U17.
|30
|Jared Salazar
|AM
|2006
|24
|North Texas SC PT in 2023. U of Portland commit. Led FCD to a great GA Cup run last year.
|31
|Malachi Molina
|F/RB
|2006
|25
|NTXSC signed. Jamiaca U17 (US eligible).
|32
|Victor Gomez
|G
|2005
|23
|Former US U16. Gap year?
|33
|Daniel Baran
|W/8
|2006
|25
|From Chicago Sockers. I’d like to see him get an NTX look.
|35
|Luke Shreiner
|CB
|2006
|24
|6’2″ish. NTX debut in 23. Northwestern commit. Former Dallas Texans.
|36
|Stetson Buttrill
|F
|2005
|24
|Utah Tech commit.
|38
|“Flaco” Lopez
|F
|2006
|24?
|From DeKalb IL. Took part in Alianza EL Paso.
|39
|Gael Medrano
|F
|2006
|24
|Former Mexico U16, former Philly Union Academy.
|40
|Ismail Nieves
|LB
|2005
|On a gap year?
|41
|Aaron Pondeca
|F/M
|2006
|24
|Tomas Pondeca’s little brother. Mercer commit.
|42
|Mason Grimm
|CB
|2005
|24
|Recently injured, likely out. SMU commit.
|43
|Nyle Waugh
|9
|2006
|Joined from Inter Miami for 23-24. Jamacia/USA eligibe.
|45
|Mikey Murphy
|RB/6
|2006
|25
|I like him better at 6 than RB.
|46
|Isaac Romero
|M
|2006
|25
|Joined from Solar some time back.
|47
|Aiden Bazzell
|CB
|2006
|24
|High Point commit.
|49
|Henry Canizalez
|LB
|2006
|24
|Lefty. El Salvador U17s camper.
|50
|Diego Garcia
|8
|2006
|North Texas SC player, was in Spain with FCD this spring.
|51
|Anthony Ramirez
|F/W
|2005
|24
|NTXSC signed. US and Mexico YNT player.
|54
|“Toro” Brandon
|CB
|2006
|24
|Converting to RB? Recently injured likely out.
|55
|Ale Urzua
|6/8
|2006
|FC Dallas Homegrown
|57
|Emanuel Radilla
|F/W
|2005
|24
|Brother of Ale Radilla, Richland College Assistant Coach.
|57
|Nico Montoya
|G
|2007
|Frequently in first team training. US U17.
|59
|Curtis Lynch
|G
|2007
|25
|Joined from Sac Republic in Dec 22.
|60
|“Chooks” Enriquez
|G
|2006
|24
|U19s usual #1 keeper.
|62
|Rey Marquez
|W/M
|2006
|24?
|Former Houston Dynamo. Joined late in 22-23 season.
|64
|Braeden Backus
|LB
|2006
|24
|From Michigan Jaguars. Joined late in 22-23.
If I have any bad info here, shoot me a note. I am nowhere close to infallible.
U19 Super Group Schedule 2024 – Group B
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 24
|6:30 pm
|Tigres UANL
|Cotton Bowl
|Mar 25
|6 pm
|Fulham FC
|Moneygram 05
|Mar 27
|2 pm
|LDA
|Moneygram 05