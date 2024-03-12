The FC Dallas U16s for the 2024 Dallas Cup

With the FC Dallas U17s heading to the GA Cup, we move on to the U16s for the Dallas Cup.
Important note: Dallas Cup rosters are not yet final and are subject to change.
Don’t see a name you think should be here? Take it up with FCD. I just list the names the Dallas Cup gave me.
FC Dallas U16s
Head Coach: Scott James
The U16s are in 1st Place in the U16 Frontier Division with 2.43 points per game (5-0-2).
These young men are all 2008s.
Buzz’s U16 Watch List
Here’s my watch list for this age bracket. (In alphabetical order)
Tadesse Hart – An aggressive winger with pace and ball skill who, so far, can dribble past any defender I’ve seen him go up against.
Zach Molomo – Another big-time prospect that FC Dallas has converted from forward to defense. I’ve seen him at both center back and outside back this season. Recent NTX preseason PT.
Matthew Razo – One of my favorite 6s in the Academy with bags of grit and willpower. He needs to control his energy output a bit now that he’s playing 90 minutes.
Erik Rosales – I dig his attacking style, finding him to be dangerous and interesting.
Andre Saucedo – The playmaking 10 who stirs the soup at this level. He’s been getting a lot of Mexico YNT call-ups this year.
There are a fair few additions (nine!) this season that I’ve not seen much yet and I can’t wait to get another look. This might be a fast-changing side.
FC Dallas U16 Roster for Dallas Cup 2024
This group is numbered 30 and up with one exception.
|No.
|Name
|Pos.
|Notes.
|6
|Zach Molomo
|CB
|Forward converted to D full-time last year. Recent NTX PT.
|30
|Josue Fuentes
|G
|Honduras and US eligible.
|31
|Leo Enriquez
|G
|Younger brother of U19 keeper Fabian Enriquez.
|32
|Jonah Gibson
|M
|New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. Also formally Solar SC.
|32
|Aiden Bernklau Wostl
|M
|New for 23-24 from IMG Academy.
|33
|Gavin Vo
|8/LB
|Smart, versatile player.
|34
|Kevin Rodriguez
|CB/CM
|Good passing CB.
|35
|Gio Alvarez
|W/M/RB
|Versatile, I’ve seen him play all over the field.
|36
|Matthew Razo
|6/8
|I like him better as a 6 than 8.
|37
|Tadesse Hart
|W
|Joined from Solar after U13s. Dynamic wing.
|38
|Santiago Rosales
|W/M
|Sometimes listed as “Rosales-Castillo”
|39
|Erik Rosales
|LW
|Moved up last year from FCD Youth Central Medina.
|40
|Gabriel Watkins
|D
|New for 23-24 from Solar.
|41
|Pierre Mazzawi
|F
|New for ’23-24 from Solar. Also played for City Futsal.
|42
|Pietro Moreira
|M
|New for 23-24 from Dallas Texans. ECNL 2023 All-Conference 1st Team.
|43
|Aiden Jordan
|G
|New for 23-24 from Solar.
|44
|Wyatt Easterly
|RB
|Formally at Solar West.
|45
|Jaxon Meese
|W/M
|47
|Andre Saucedo
|AM
|Playmaker Mexico U15/U16. Joined from Solar after U13s.
|49
|Bruno Luna
|LB
|Joined for 22-23 from Barca Academy (AZ).
|50
|Eunho Lee
|LW
|Joined for 22-23 from San Antonio FC.
|51
|Christian Hernandez
|CB
|“Nano.” New for 22-23. Dallas Texans captain when they won ECNL Champ in 22.
U16 Dallas Cup Schedule 2024 – Group G
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Venue
|Mar 25
|2 pm
|Woodbridge SC 2008 OPDL
|Toyota 12
|Mar 26
|2 pm
|Celtic RL 08
|Toyota 15
|Mar 27
|6 pm
|RISE ECNL 08
|Moneygram 06