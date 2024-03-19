Local players to watch (Non-FCD Academy version) at Dallas Cup 2024

Y’all know that we at 3rd Degree cover FC Dallas, North Texas SC, and the FCD Academy with an eye on the pathway to the pros. It’s all about scouting players for our audience who might help Los Toros, that’s what we do.

But the FC Dallas Academy is not the only game in town. Other players do come through DFW clubs and end up pros. Players like Keaton Parks, Omar Gonzalez, Clint Dempsey, Blaine Ferri, Lee Nguyen, and Dillian Powers all came up in other systems here, just to name a few.

And that’s not to mention some quality future pros in the college ranks right now. In the era of homegrown tagging etc it’s worth discussing some of these non-FCD local players with talent.

So in that spirit, here’s a list of DFW players I have my eye on in the Dallas Cup who play for someone other than the FC Dallas Academy.

I’ll try to give you a couple in each age bracket down to about U14, leaving out the Super Group as the FCD U19 Academy is the only local side in that bracket.

U19s – 2005

Zayan Ahmed – Solar SC Academy 05/06 – Forward

#20. A Georgetown signing with a nose for goals. He took part in some regional ID camps. USC 2023 Boys All-American. Class of 2024, Allen High School.

Preston Licker – FCDY ECNL Red 06/05 – Defensive Mid

#7. Licker was a key part of the Solar MLS Next side before making the move to FC Dallas ECNL this season. I’ve had him on my watch list for a couple of years. Frisco High, Class of 2024.

U18s – 2006

Jeyden Arboleda – FCDY ECNL Regional League 05/06 – Midfield

#6. Former FCD Academy player who moved around a bit before landing at Charlotte FC’s Academy. Then, low and behold, he shows up on the FCDY ECNL RL 05/06 roster for the ’24 DC. Doesn’t look like a name coincidence, same birthday and everything (9/28/07). I’ve always found him to be an exciting player capable of changing a game.

Angel Lizardo – Solar 06 NL-Pro Hildebrand – Midfield

#24. Former FC Dallas ECNL player who is now with Solar in the USYS National League. He was invited to a Honduras U17 camp as part of the Honduran efforts to scout players in the United States.

U17s – 2007

Tobias Crear – Dallas Texans 07 ECNL Academy – Forward/Wing

#7. Good dribbler, above average first touch, with a quick burst to get by most people. USC 2023 Boys All-American. Class of 2025, Creekview High School. ECNL National Selection Game. U16 ECNL Player of the Year in 2023.

Juan Mancia – Dallas Hornets MLS Next U17 – Wing

#70. Won the Dallas Cup with Dallas Rebels, moved to FC Dallas for a couple of seasons and now is with Dallas Hornets. A nifty winger with some ball skill, a slasher. He’s had some US ID camps.

Before you ask about Evrit Fisher and Daniel Castillo, their DKSC teams aren’t taking part in the Dallas Cup.

U16s – 2008

Ougir Vega – Dallas Hornets SC U16 MLS Next Cassar – Central Mid

#10. A Puerto Rico U15 Youth International. Former FC Dallas MLS Next player now leading the Hornets under the tutelage of Former Burn keeper and RSL Head Coach Jeff Cassar.

Ubi Jasso – Solar SC Academy 08 – Forward/Midfielder

#3. I don’t scout Solar a ton but I have his name in my notes as someone I liked. Came back from an injury a month or so back. He’s had a couple of US YNT ID camps along the way.

U15s – 2009

Trey Glosson – Solar SC Academy 09 – Forward

#9. Rangy striker with a knack for finding space and scoring from anywhere in the box. Multiple USYNT ID Camps.

Samuel Sedeh – BVB International Academy ECNL 09 – F/M/W

#11 or #10, it seems to vary. A pacy and fearless player who scores an absolute boatload of goals. Multiple US YNT ID camps. Brazilian/American.

U14s – 2010

Santiago Gonzalez – DKSC – Central Mid

#24. Former FC Dallas midfielder and a social media mogul. Left FCD for Solar SC and is now at DKSC. He’s had some overseas trials and some US ID camps. Undersized but nifty with the ball.

Axel Alvarado – Dallas Texans 10 Academy ECNL – Left Wing/Back

#21. He’s had some US ID Camps. Left sided, flank player who can get up and down. (Not to be confused with #9 Axel Alvarado of BVB 09 ECNL, who is a good striker as well.)