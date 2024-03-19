Categories FC Dallas, Major League Soccer Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps by Buzz CarrickMarch 19, 2024March 19, 2024Leave a Comment on Match Photos: FC Dallas vs Vancouver Whitecaps FCD got steamrolled by the Caps this weekend. But hey, the pics are good. You can find more of Matt’s pics from this game here. He’s also on Instagram. FC Dallas takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Paul Arriola attempts to control the ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa charges forward against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastian Lletget takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Patrickson Delgado dribbles upfield against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sam Junqua defends against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastian Lletget blocks a shot against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastien Ibeagha goes up for a header against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Dante Sealy lines up a Vancouver Whitecaps defender at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Jesus Ferreira readies himself to take on the entire team against the Vancouver Whitecaps defender at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Nkosi Tafari surveys his options against the Vancouver Whitecaps defender at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Sebastien Ibeagha plays a long ball against the Vancouver Whitecaps defender at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Bernard Kamungo takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps defender at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Tsiki Ntsabeleng looks for room against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Petar Musa fires his shot over the goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps at Toyota Stadium, March 16, 2024. (Matt Visinsky, 3rd Degree) Like this:Like Loading... Vancouver Whitecaps