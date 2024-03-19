Texoma FC partners with Hummel for kits and apparel

The newest professional soccer club in North Texas, Texoma FC, takes the next step toward its debut with the announcement of a kit and apparel partnership with Danish sportswear brand Hummel.

Hummel will provide the club’s home, away, and alternate kits, as well as, training gear, travel wear, and select retail options as the club begins USL League One play in 2025.

According to Texoma FC President Ben Watson, the home and away kits will be announced on separate dates with the primary kit launch scheduled for September of this year with the secondary kit launch taking place around the New Year.

“Our new multi-year partnership with Hummel marks the beginning of a new era for soccer here in Texoma. We are joining forces with a global brand that is established through a reputation that resembles quality, style, and creativity,” said Watson.

Founded in 1923, Hummel’s jerseys are worn by the Danish national team, Everton FC, Southampton FC, FC Cologne, Werder Bremen, Real Betis, and USL clubs Forward Madison and Las Vegas LIghts, just to name a few.

The partnership with Hummel will also extend into the Texoma FC Youth Academy beginning with the 2024-25 competitive year. Watson says the youth kits will come first, around the end of April, and be different from the first team kits but will still express the club’s brand and colors.

Texoma FC CEO Simon Keizer praised the brand phlosophy, “Hummel’s passion to deliver ‘community through kits’ resonates deeply with our desire to make an impact at the local and regional level with life-giving projects and programs. I have seen first-hand how the gift of gear to a kid brings a smile and joy that is inspiring and uplifting.”

“We are thrilled to share life-changing stories with a partner who believes we can be world changers, one kid, one family, and one community at a time,” Keizer concluded.

Texoma & Hummel Partnership Launch Video