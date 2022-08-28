FCD’s Angel Lizardo invited to Honduras U17 camp in early August

Last week we reported the call up of Nayrobi Vargas’ call to the Honduras U17s, but this was actually the second camp this month Vargas was called into. Earlier in August, there was another camp Vargas was involved in. We mention it now because there was a second FC Dallas player involved in that camp: Angel Lizardo.

Apologies to the young man for missing it.

Lizardo plays for the FC Dallas Youth ECNL side coached by Alex Perez, the 2nd tier at FCD right below the Academy. So congratulations to Angel Lizardo. He’s in the front right of this picture.

Angel Lizardo (front right) and some of his Honduras U17 teammates in August 2022.