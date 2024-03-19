FC Dallas signs Haiti international Carl Sainté from North Texas SC

FC Dallas has signed Haitian international center back/midfielder Carl Sainté from its own MLS NEXT Pro side North Texas SC. Sainté signed a two-year contract with club options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons.



With North Texas, Sainté played in 27 matches across two seasons primarily as a holding mid with one goal and three assists. In 2024, Sainté has mostly been playing center back in FC Dallas camp including the sessions in Marbella, Spain. According to FCD, it was his play in Spain that earned him an FCD roster spot.

Before joining North Texas, Sainté played for New Mexico United of the USL Championship. Originally coming on loan, Sainte was purchased by the organization back in November of 2022.

Sainté made his senior debut for the Haiti National Team in an international friendly against Guatemala on March 27, 2022. Sainté has 15 caps with 894 minutes for Haiti.

3rd Degree’s Take

We like this move. While Sainte isn’t the top-tier lefty FCD needs in the back line, they were – in our estimation – short a couple of CBs after shifting to a 3-man back line.

And we like Carl Sainte more as a center back than as a holding mid. At center back, his passing is a positive as it’s better than a lot of guys FCD is fielding. He’s got enough size, strength, and technical ability to be a solid MLS piece.

His ability to six is a bonus, even if that’s not a position of need for FCD. Sainte might even be usable as a defensive outside back as well.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Carl Fred Sainté

Connect with Carl: Instagram

Pronunciation: Sain-tee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 6-1

Weight: 181

DOB: August 9, 2002 (21)

Hometown: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Birthplace: Grand-Goâve, Haiti

Nationality: Haiti

Transaction: FC Dallas Signs Haiti International Carl Sainté