The 2017 FC Dallas U18s – Once a decade Champions

It’s April, so that means it’s time for the most prestigious youth soccer event in the United States, the Dallas Cup. Unfortunately, as I’m sure most of you know, it was canceled for 2020.

There have only been two US sides that have won the incredibly difficult Dallas Cup Gordon Jago Super Group. This fact alone should tell you how crazy high the talent level is at the Dallas Cup.

The most recent of the two domestic sides to win the Super Group is FC Dallas who knocked off CF Monterrey by a 2-1 scoreline in 2017.

FC Dallas – 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Champions.

The FC Dallas U18s win the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

This particular FC Dallas Academy team was the U18 team for the 2016-2017 DA season (This was prior to the USSDA re-organization to U19s being the top Academy level). The FCD U18s were coming off back-to-back US Development Academy Championships having won the 2014-15 U16 Title and then the 2015-16 U18 Title.

A month after winning this 2017 Super Group, some of these same U18s lost out on their shot at the DA 3-Peat. Eric Quill’s Houston Texans SC side that featured Chris Cappis and Chris Richards won the title instead.

2017 FC Dallas Super Group Final Starting XI: Carlos Mercado, Reggie Cannon, Brecc Evans, Brandon Terwege, Mark Salas, Adrian Ramos, Brandon Servania, Paxton Pomykal, Jesus Ferreira, Shaft Brewer, Aldo Quevedo.

Bench: Rafael Calderon, Luis Carrillo, Daniel Evans, Jacob Goyen, Benjamin Granillo, Cole Guindon, Victor Perez, Arturo Rodriguez, Francisco Rodriguez, Alberto Vargas, Blake Willis. (I’m unsure how many of them were technically eligible to play in the Final.)

So let’s dig into the Dallas Cup Super Group FC Dallas roster. I’ll tell you what I know about each player that was registered for the FCD Dallas Cup squad and where they are now.

If I can find a picture from the game I will use that, if not I will do my best to find them in an FCD uniform.

FCD’s 2017 Dallas Cup Numeric Roster

3 – Brandon Terwege (Highland Village, Texas – Marcus HS)

Brandon Terwege in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

Captain and center back. A former US U19 and U20, Terwege started his first two years at UCLA before transferring to SMU. After starting at SMU in 2019, he’s entering his senior year this fall. He’s got the potential to be a senior Homegrown signing this winter. Played for Denton Diablos last summer.

4 – Mark Salas (Dallas, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Mark Salas in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Left back in the Dallas Cup Final. A versatile defender who can play pretty much anywhere on the backline. His future is probably as an outside back. He’s also been in some USYNT camps. A three-year starter at UNC, Salas is entering his final season at Carolina this fall. His older brother Martin just graduated from UNC after playing there. Mark is also a potential senior Homegrown signing this winter. Another Denton Diablos player last summer.

5 – Blake Willis (Flower Mound, Texas – Flower Mound HS)

Blake Willis after the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Left back. Willis has been a starter for Columbia University since his freshman year. Struggling with injuries in 2019, he lost his place and wasn’t able to regain it after recovery. He should be returning for his senior season this fall. Another Denton Diablos player from last summer… I’m sensing a trend.

6 – Adrian Ramos (Garland, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Adrian Ramos (in red) closes down an attacker in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Central midfielder. I think he was the holding-6 for this FCD side. Ramos played at Richland College last season after originally being part of the 2017 Ohio State recruiting class. Played one season at Ohio State with 10 appearances and 6 starts.

7 – Jesus Ferreira (McKinney, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Jesus Ferreira holds the Championship “Boot and Ball” Trophy after the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

Forward or wing. I don’t think I need to tell you who Jesus Ferreira is. Signed with FC Dallas as the club’s 16th Homegrown player in November of 2017.

8 – Brandon Servania (Birmingham, Alabama – Lone Star HS)

Brandon Servania in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Linking mid. Nor do I need to tell you much about Brandon Servania. Servania did attend Wake Forrest for one season, signing a Homegrown contract in January of 2018 – the 19th in club history.

9 – Aldo Quevedo (Dallas, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Aldo Quevedo in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

A forward, Quevedo scored 9 goals in his first 9 games in the spring of 2017. He’s started about 2/3s of the games he’s played at Yale over his first three seasons there. Should be heading into his senior year this fall.

Update: Aldo is a starting forward for Yale, entering his Sr year in the Fall. Yale won the Ivy League Championship in 2019 for the first time in more than 30 years.

10 – Paxton Pomykal (Lewisville, Texas – Marcus HS)

Paxton Pomykal charges past a defender in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

Attacking mid. Another player who needs to introduction. Pomykal was the club’s 15th homegrown signing in September of 2016 so he was already a professional during the 2017 Dallas Cup. (Professionals are allowed to play in both the Dallas Cup and US Development Academy if they are of the correct age.)

Pomykal scored the opening goal in the 2017 Super Group Final in the 23rd minute.

12 – Brecc Evans (Santa Monica, California – Lone Star HS)

Brecc Evans (right in red) in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Center back. Evans played one season at Cal Poly in the 2018-19 season and was named to the Big West All-Freshman Team. Signed with North Texas Soccer Club for the 2019 season – where he was captain – and was loaned to the Austin Bold for 2020.

14 – Cole Guindon (Frisco, Texas – Rick Reedy HS)

Cole Guindon, University of Kentucky.

Left back or mid. Younger than some other players in the side, Guindon also played with the FCD Premier team at FCD. The starting left back at the University of Kentucky for most of his freshman year when the Cats made a run to the Quarterfinals. Only started 7 games and made 11 appearances in 2019. He should have 2 years left at KU. Could be one to watch for potential Homegrown status down the line IF he continues to progress in college.

15 – Victor Perez Garcia (Frisco, Texas – Unknown)

Victor Perez after the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

A midfielder originally from Monterrey, Mexico. I can’t find any info about him post-Academy as either Victor Perez or Victor Perez Garcia. My assumption is that he returned to Mexico, but I have no info to back that up. Comment below if you know where he is.

16 – Alberto Vargas (Arlington, Texas – Unknown)

Alberto Vargas (maybe? I think?) after the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Forward or midfielder. A Solar SC player who switched to FC Dallas for the 2016-17 season and then to Dallas Texans in 2017-18. After Dallas Texans, I can’t find any info on him either.

17 – Shaft Brewer (Sacramento, California – Pleasant Grove HS)

Shaft Brewer in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Forward or wing. Joined the FC Dallas Academy from the Sacramento Republic Academy looking for a springboard to playing overseas. Joined Red Bull Leipzig’s U19 side after leaving FCD following the ‘17 DA season. Former US U18 and U20.

Signed with LAFC in 2018, requiring LA to pay General Allocation Money to FCD for his MLS rights. Released in July of 2019 currently unattached.

18 – Luis “Beto” Carrillo (Tyler, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Luis Carrillo, FC Dallas.

Midfielder. Former Mexico U18 and USYNT camper. He has played three seasons at Columbia University and should finish his senior season this fall.

19 – Daniel Evans (The Colony, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Daniel Evans playing for the FC Dallas U19s. (Courtesy Edward Evans)

Striker or wing/mid. Mostly a reserve at the University of Kentucky in his first two seasons, Evans broke out in 2019 as the primary striker and lead the Cats in scoring with 7 goals and 5 assists. Now firmly on the Homegrown watch list.

20 – Benji Granillo (Garland, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Benji Granillo (right) with Carlos Vela during a 2015 Mexico U16/U18 camp. (Courtesy El Norte)

Defender. Former Mexico youth camp invitee. Played one season at Fort Hayes State in the fall of 2017. Another player who I can’t find any further information on.

21 – Jose Carlos Mercado (Laredo, Texas – Frisco HS)

Carlos Mercado in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Goalkeeper. Carlos is a former Mexico U15/U18 and US U18. He’s started for two seasons at Incarnate Word in San Antonio. He’s easy to spot, he’s the 6’4” keeper wearing the #99 jersey.

Update: Mercado signed with San Antonio FC back in March. He played with USL-2 clubs Des Moines Menace & Corpus Christi FC as well as the Laredo Heat of the NPSL.

22 – Jacob Goyen (Frisco, Texas – Lone Star)

Jacob Goyen, St. Louis University.

Defender. Started out his college career at Ohio State playing two seasons for the Buckeyes (27 games, 15 starts). Transferred to St. Louis University making 4 starts and 16 appearances in 2019. He should finish his senior season this fall.

23 – Reggie Cannon (Grapevine, Texas – Grapevine Faith Christian HS)

Reggie Cannon in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

Right back. I dare say you know who this is as well. FCD’s 18th Homegrown signing after playing one season at UCLA. Former US U17 and U19. Current US Senior International.

24 – Francisco “Orlando” Rodriguez (Dallas, Texas – Lone Star HS

Francisco Rodriguez, North Park University.

Played at Richland College where he was National Runner-Up in 2017 and National Champion in 2018. Rodriguez transferred to North Park University in Chicago for his junior season in the Fall of 2019.

30 – Arturo Rodriguez (Irving, Texas – Ranchview HS)

Arturo Rodriguez in the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Collodi Photography)

Attacking mid or wing. Initially rejected by the FCD Academy but finally joined them in 2017 just two months before the Dallas Cup. Rodriguez scored the Super Group Championship-winning goal in the 89th minute about 30 seconds after then restart when Monterrey had tied it up.

Post FCD Academy, Rodriguez joined Real Oviedo’s youth setup for a short time after which Rodriguez signed with North Texas Soccer Club. As the 2019 regular-season assist champion, he was named USL-1 MVP, Young Player of the Year, and Finals MVP. Now on loan with Real Monarchs in USL-C.

55 – Rafael Calderon (Dallas, Texas – Lone Star HS)

Radael Calderon signs to play soccer at Holy Names University.

Goalkeeper. Plays DII soccer at Holy Names University in Oakland, California, as a part-time starter. He should complete his senior season this fall.

The Game Winning Goal

Here are two looks at Arturo Rodriguez’s game-winner.

Winning Goal – Broadcast Angle

Arturo Rodriguez is lifted up by his teammates in joyous celebration, 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)

2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Champions

The FC Dallas U18s win the 2017 Dallas Cup Super Group Final against Monterrey, April 16, 2017. (Dallas Cup)