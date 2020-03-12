Dallas Cup 2020 canceled

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 2020 Dallas Cup has been canceled. There are no plans to play the tournament at a later date, all efforts now move to the 2021 tournament.

The health of our participants, volunteers, and spectators is of paramount importance. Over the last several weeks, we have been following the guidelines and recommendations of the WHO, the CDC, and local health authorities in order provide a safe environment during the tournament. As such, due to the rapid acceleration of the coronavirus in our area, and also in the communities of both our domestic and international teams and referees, the cancellation of this year’s tournament is necessary to help keep our communities as safe as possible.



This will mark the first time in the Dallas Cup’s 40 year history that the tournament will not be played.



There are no plans at this time to postpone this year’s tournament to a later date. Instead, we will immediately start taking the necessary steps to ensure we will be able to hold Dallas Cup in 2021.



We thank all of our sponsors and partners for supporting us and working with us through this difficult time.

