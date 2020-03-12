Mexico game at AT&T Stadium cancelled

The Mexican Football Federation has canceled its two games in March, including a game that was to be played at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium.

Mexico was due to face Greece on March 29 at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. That game, as well as an earlier contest against the Czech Republic, has been scrapped in light of travel restrictions from Europe in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The MEXTOUR Live festival and concert scheduled for Saturday, March 28 at Dallas City Hall Plaza, with musical group Intocable has also been called off.