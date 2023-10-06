North Texas SC makes end-of-2023 season contract moves

North Texas SC has begun the club’s off-season process by making their end-of-2023 season contract moves. Most of the moves went as expected as you will see from our prediction here.

While I thought there was a chance Thabo Nare would be picked up due to how late in the 2023 season he signed – he failed to play a single minute – the real surprise was the option decline on Hope Avayevu.

Avayevu was North Texas SC’s best player this season and one I expected FCD to sign this winter. Even at the age of 20, he is, for my money, better than many of the recent college draft picks who were two years older and were kept around FCD for a season or two.

Declining his option doesn’t for sure mean we’ve seen the last of Hope Avayevu in Dallas. He could, for example, already have a deal with FCD ready to go (or even signed) and this option decline could just be a formality.

Or perhaps Avayevu just wanted to move on to some greener pastures in the USL or Europe.

Alas, sometimes the window with North Texas SC is quite short. For our thoughts on all these moves, check out our contract predictions.

Out of Contract

Alejandro Araneda

André Costa

Loan Ended

Manuel Caicedo

Yeicar Perlaza

Option Declined

Hope Avayevu

Theo Ferreira

Henri Santos

Michael Webber

Thabo Nare

Pablo Torre

Option Picked Up

Tyshawn Rose

Tomas Pondeca

Under Contract for 2024

Diego García

Dylan Lacy

Malachi Molina

Diego Pepi

Tomas Pondeca

Tyshawn Rose

Carl Sainté

Lautaro Taboada

Alejandro Urzua

Hope Avayevu (10) shoots from the top of the box in the MLS NEXT Pro matchup between North Texas SC and Minnesota United FC 2, March 26, 2022. (Daniel McCullough, 3rd Degree)