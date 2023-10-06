Categories FC Dallas

FC Dallas nominees for MLS 2023 awards

by Buzz Carrick

Major League Soccer has announced the individuals eligible for its 2023 Year-End Awards. Each individual was nominated by their club.

The winner in each category will be determined following a vote by journalists, club technical staffs, and MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Each Club’s technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.
 
Voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season. 

FC Dallas Nominees

Most Valuable PlayerJesús Ferreira
Coach of the YearNico Estévez
Goalkeeper of the YearMaarten Paes
 Defender of the YearNkosi Tafari
Newcomer of the YearBernard Kamungo
Young Player of the YearAlan Velasco
Impact AwardPaul Arriola

