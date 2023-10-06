FC Dallas nominees for MLS 2023 awards

Major League Soccer has announced the individuals eligible for its 2023 Year-End Awards. Each individual was nominated by their club.

The winner in each category will be determined following a vote by journalists, club technical staffs, and MLS players, with each group accounting for 33.3% of the total vote. Each Club’s technical staff and players may not vote for their own team’s nominees.



Voting will open on Tuesday, Oct. 10, and conclude on Monday, Oct. 23, following the close of the MLS regular season.

FC Dallas Nominees

Most Valuable Player Jesús Ferreira Coach of the Year Nico Estévez Goalkeeper of the Year Maarten Paes Defender of the Year Nkosi Tafari Newcomer of the Year Bernard Kamungo Young Player of the Year Alan Velasco Impact Award Paul Arriola