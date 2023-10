The postponed FC Dallas match against Colorado Rapids from Wednesday night will now be played on Saturday, October 14 at 7:30 PM at Toyota Stadium.

The original meeting, scheduled for last Wednesday, was postponed due to severe weather in the Frisco area.

Our match against the Colorado Rapids will now be played on October 14th.



Guests who had tickets for the match will be contacted regarding their tickets for the rescheduled match. Previously unsold tickets for the match will be available for purchase at https://t.co/lJGklKYiwt. — FC Dallas (@FCDallas) October 6, 2023