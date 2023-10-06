Four DFW locals selected for US Women’s U15 camp

Four DFW locals, three from Solar SC and one from DKSC, have been selected to the US Women’s U15 team for a camp in Portland, Oregon, from October 15th to the 22nd.

U15 WYNT head coach Ciara Crinion has called up 24 players with 23 born in 2009 and one in 2010.

Addison Shimmick, Emersen Andries, and Giselle Aguilar from Solar SC as well as Caroline Swann from D’Feeters Kicks SC were selected.

US U15 WYNT CAMP ROSTER

Goalkeepers (2): Anne Fowler (Chicago FC United; Northfield, Ill.), Brooke Volpp (San Diego Surf SC; Encinitas, Calif.)

Defenders (8): Livia Abboud-Young (Minnesota Thunder; Edina, Minn.), Delaney Fraser (Lamorinda SC; Concord, Calif.), Bristol Kersh (TopHat SC; Flowery Branch, Ga.), Lolly Mirhashemi (San Diego Surf SC; Rancho Santa Fe, Calif.), Maryn Pratt (Utah Royals FC Arizona; Gilbert, Ariz.), Addison Shimmick (Solar SC; Grapevine, Texas), Jorden Swain (San Diego Surf SC; Chula Vista, Calif.), Eleanor Wiseman (Lonestar SC; Austin, Texas)

Midfielders (6): Emersen Andries (Solar SC; Colleyville, Texas), Kendall Conway (Lamorinda SC; Sonoma, Calif.), Mia Corona (Legends FC; Cypress, Calif.), Jordyn Heathcock (Oklahoma Energy FC; Edmond, Okla.), Deus Stanislaus (PDA; Fort Washington, Pa.), Caroline Swann (D’Feeters Kicks SC; Dallas, Texas)

Forwards (8): Giselle Aguilar (Solar SC; Cleburne, Texas), Madeline Dimaria (St. Louis Scott Gallagher; Fenton, Mo.), Kendra Hansen (Pateadores SC; Tustin, Calif.), Amari Manning (PDAS; Flemington, N.J.), Taylor Morrell (TSJ FC Virginia; Leesburg, Va.), Felicity Nguyen (So Cal Blues SC; Temescal Valley, Calif.), Carolina Reyna (Lonestar SC; Austin, Texas), McKenna Whitham (Slammers FC HB Koge; Granite Bay, Calif.)