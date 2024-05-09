North Texas SC signs Barca USA Academy defender Isaiah Kaakoush

North Texas SC has signed defender Isaiah Kaakoush from Barça Residency Academy USA to an MLS NEXT Pro contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

FC Dallas previously acquired Kaakoush’s MLS Homegrown Priority from Real Salt Lake.

Kaakoush started his Academy soccer career playing for Real Salt Lake Arizona before joining the Barça Residency Academy USA program in 2021. Kaakoush signed a USL Academy Contract with Phoenix Rising FC on January 4, 2024.



“We’re looking forward to bringing Isaiah (Kaakoush) into our program. He is a top young talent that likes to play controlled, responsible football,” said North Texas SC Head Coach John Gall. “We are all about developing players with a winning mentality and this is another example of our club identifying a player with a high ceiling. Isaiah is a determined kid that will thrive in our environment.”



Kaakoush becomes the second player after Leonard Orejarena to sign a professional contract with North Texas SC from Barça Residency Academy USA.



Kaakoush earned three US U-15 National Team call-ups during the 2023 season playing against England, Spain, and Japan.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Isaiah Kaakoush

Preferred Name: Koush

Pronunciation: KAH-koosh

Connect with Isaiah: Instagram

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: January 20, 2008 (16)

Birthplace: Maricopa, Arizona

Hometown: Chandler, Arizona

Nationality: American and Lebanese

Height: 5’10”

Weight: 170 lbs.

Last Club: Barça Residency Academy USA

Transaction: North Texas SC signs defender Isaiah Kaakoush to an MLS NEXT Pro professional contract through the 2025 season with a club option for 2026.

Isaiah Kaakoush signs with North Texas SC, May 9, 2024. (Courtesy North Texas SC)