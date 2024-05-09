Adrian Forbes named Texoma FC Sporting Director

Texoma FC has announced Adrian Forbes as its first Sporting Director in club history. Forbes is currently the Head of Coaching and Player Development for English Premier League side Luton Town.

Forbes states that it took something special to lure him away from Luton, and he believes Texoma FC is that special something. “Over the course of time, I have been able to get to know the vision and dream behind Texoma FC provided by the club’s leadership, Simon Keizer and Ben Watson. It is truly an honor to be able to be accepted in the build-out and development of this club here in Texoma in what is such an exciting time for the game.”

Forbes enjoyed a busy professional playing career, playing for multiple English sides. Forbes played for Norwich, Luton, Swansea City, Blackpool, Millwall, Grimsby Town, and Lowestoft Town.

Forbes believes in the future of soccer in the US, “Soccer is growing rapidly in the US and I hope to be able to add some of my knowledge and experience to make a positive impact in the club and the community… The US is on the verge of exponential growth for the sport of soccer with the 2026 FIFA World Cup arriving shortly after Texoma FC kicks off.”

Speaking of Forbes, Texoma FC President Ben Watson stated “Today is truly one of the biggest days for Texoma FC as we bring in our Sporting Director for the club. Adrian resembles everything we have been interviewing for in this role the last eight months from the technical knowledge of the game, to the way he articulates his passion for youth to pro-development…”

Texoma FC CEO Simon Keizer also spoke of Forbes in high regard. “Adrian’s passion for people, community, development, resume of playing and coaching as well as his ability to enhance the players and families he equips, exemplifies the heartbeat of all we aspire to build here with Texoma FC.”

Forbes will begin his role as Sporting Director in the first week of June.

Adrian Forbes. (Courtesy Luton Town FC)