FC Dallas signs Dynamo left back Sam Junqua

FC Dallas has announced the signing of left back Sam Junqua following a trade with Houston Dynamo FC for the player’s “Right of First Refusal.” FC Dallas sent $75,000 of 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM) to the Dynamo for Junqua’s rights.

Junqua joins FC Dallas through the end of the 2023 season with club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Junqua was out of contract following the 2022 season but Houston extended a “bona fide offer” to the defender back in November that allowed them to keep the defender’s right of refusal.



Junqua played four seasons with Houston Dynamo FC. He was selected eighth overall in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He appeared in 51 matches across all competitions for the club, including MLS regular season, Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, Leagues Cup, and the 2020 MLS is Back Tournament.

Junqua also spent the 2019 season with USL Championship side Rio Grande Valley FC, where he appeared in 17 matches.



The Saratoga, California native spent his collegiate soccer career at the University of California, Berkeley, starting in 45 out of 68 appearances for the Bears. Junqua was a 2018 All-Pac-12 Conference honorable mention.

Junqua wore number 29 for the Dynamo, a number recently vacated in Dallas by the departure of Franco Jara.

3rd Degree’s Take

Good bargain move, pending the salary number. Junqua is a solid left back who can at the least spell Marco Farfar – something FCD needed – but should also push him for playing time. The move also frees up Isaiah Parker for a loan to a USL-C, something we feel he needs for his progression. Another season at North Texas SC would be ok but isn’t ideal.

Full Name: Sam Junqua

Pronunciation: JUNK-uh

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: November 9, 1996 (26)

Hometown: Saratoga, California

Birthplace: Saratoga, California

Height: 6-0

Weight: 170

Nationality: United States

