Texas United 2023 schedule announced

by Buzz CarrickLeave a Comment on Texas United 2023 schedule announced

USL League Two has announced the league’s 2023 schedule including the set of games for the one DFW local side, Texas United. Texas United will be playing all of their home games this season at John Clark Stadium in Plano, Texas.

2023 Texas United Schedule

Home games in bold.

DateOpponentTimeVenue
5/20/2023vs Mississippi Brilla FC7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
5/27/2023at Louisiana Krewe FC7 PMHome Bank Soccer/Track Facility
5/31/2023vs Little Rock Rangers7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
6/3/2023at Mississippi Brilla FC7 PMClinton High School
6/7/2023at Little Rock Rangers7 PMWar Memorial Stadium
6/10/2023at Blue Goose SCTBDTBD, Shreveport
6/17/2023at LA Parish AC7 PMTBD, Baton Rogue
6/22/2023vs Louisiana Krewe FC7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
6/24/2023vs Louisiana Krewe FC7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
7/1/2023vs LA Parish AC7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
7/8/2023vs Blue Goose SC7 PMJohn Clark Stadium
7/15/2023at Blue Goose SCTBDTBD, Shreveport

