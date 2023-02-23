Texas United 2023 schedule announced

USL League Two has announced the league’s 2023 schedule including the set of games for the one DFW local side, Texas United. Texas United will be playing all of their home games this season at John Clark Stadium in Plano, Texas.
2023 Texas United Schedule
Home games in bold.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Venue
|5/20/2023
|vs Mississippi Brilla FC
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|5/27/2023
|at Louisiana Krewe FC
|7 PM
|Home Bank Soccer/Track Facility
|5/31/2023
|vs Little Rock Rangers
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|6/3/2023
|at Mississippi Brilla FC
|7 PM
|Clinton High School
|6/7/2023
|at Little Rock Rangers
|7 PM
|War Memorial Stadium
|6/10/2023
|at Blue Goose SC
|TBD
|TBD, Shreveport
|6/17/2023
|at LA Parish AC
|7 PM
|TBD, Baton Rogue
|6/22/2023
|vs Louisiana Krewe FC
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|6/24/2023
|vs Louisiana Krewe FC
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|7/1/2023
|vs LA Parish AC
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|7/8/2023
|vs Blue Goose SC
|7 PM
|John Clark Stadium
|7/15/2023
|at Blue Goose SC
|TBD
|TBD, Shreveport