North Texas SC lands Palmeiras center back Henri on loan

North Texas SC, the professional development club of FC Dallas, has announced the signing of 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup winner Henri Marinho dos Santos on loan from Palmeiras for 2023. The loan has a buy option at the end of 2023.

The 21-year-old Santos played three seasons with Palmeiras with 20 appearances for 1,522 minutes. Henri won the Brasileirão U-20, Copa do Brasil U-20, and the Copa São Paulo de Futebol for Palmeiras.



“We are delighted to bring in a player of this caliber,” said North Texas SC General Manager Matt Denny. “Henri brings great experience. We are excited with his addition to the club that I am sure fans will enjoy seeing him play.”



Santos was part of the Brazil U-17 MYNT that hosted and won the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup, starting all seven matches as captain.

TRANSACTION DETAILS

Full Name: Henri Marinho dos Santos

Preferred Name: Henri Santos

Pronunciation: hen-REE SAN-toes

Position: Defender

Date of Birth: February 19, 2002 (21)

Birthplace: Araçatuba, Brazil

Nationality: Brazilian

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 189 lbs.

Last Club: Palmeiras

As captain, Henri lifts the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup for Brazil. (Courtesy North Texas SC)